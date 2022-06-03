Shakur Stevenson says Haney will wear Kambosos down & stop him

Shakur Stevenson is picking Devin Haney to outbox George Kambosos, wear him down in the later rounds, and likely knock him out on Sunday night in their undisputed 135-lb championship fight.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) is coming into the fight with an unreal amount of self-confidence as if he’s been beating top-caliber fighters all along.

However, the oddsmakers aren’t convinced, because they’re picking WBC lightweight champion Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) to be the one that has his hand raised at the end of the fight, but you can never tell.

The crowd will be overwhelmingly supporting the home fighter Kambosos, and that’s going to make it tough on Haney if he’s not aggressive.

You got to believe that Kambosos will be the one that is on the attack the entire night, pushing the fight, and trying to steal rounds as he did against Teofimo Lopez.

“Devin is coming to come in shape, he’s going to be sharp, and I feel he’s going to have a great night and get all of them belts,” said Shakur Stevenson to Fight Hub TV, predicting a victory for Devin Haney over George Kambosos.

“It’s going to make for bigger fights later on down the line,” Shakur continued. “Devin has got to be himself. He’s a boxer. Don’t try and be something that he’s not. He’s a boxer.

“I feel he should go in there and box. I feel like later on, you’re going to see Kambosos wear down, and he’ll probably stop him,” said Stevenson.

Again, the fight is in Kambosos’ backyard, and that means that if he’s the one that is that is being aggressive, the judges will likely give him the rounds.

It’s not that the judges are biased. It’ll be more of a case of the crowd shouting support for Kambosos if he’s the one coming forward the entire night, and that’s going to put Haney in a tough spot when it comes to winning rounds.

“Devin put out a video of me where I was talking about my adversity and what I had to go through throughout my career,” said Kambosos Jr. to Fight Hub TV. “Then at one point, he got so frustrated, and I cut to the chase.

“You’ve never been through adversity, you’ve never had these moments where it was made or break literally, and you’ve had to do whatever you could to get to the top.

“Was it him just being frustrated or him being a kid, and come on, just get to the answer. I’m just saying it the way it is. I’m just saying it from the heart and the way I feel. It’s 100% true.

“Is he frustrated, is he upset, and I in his head? I believe all of the above,” said Kambosos.