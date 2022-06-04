Jermall Charlo wants Canelo straight title shot, dismisses Benavidez meaningful fight

Jermall Charlo feels that he should be given a straight title shot against Canelo Alvarez at 168 when he moves up in that weight class rather than fighting Davis Benavidez.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) feels that Benavidez and Caleb Plant have nothing to offer him. Jermall just wants Canelo to fight him without the hassle of taking on either of those two fighters.

It’s likely that Canelo will fight Charlo next year, and won’t bother fighting Benavidez or Plant because of the risk involved.

Charlo will be defending his WBC middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo

“It makes me want to whoop their a**, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” said Jermall Charlo to Fighthype about people constantly mentioning wanting to see him fight David Benavidez.

“It’s a big fight for Canelo. He can’t overlook it,” said Jermall about himself being a big fight Alvarez. “He can’t just say it’s nothing going on for. It’s a big fight for Canelo.

“Him fighting me, the world wants to see it. I’m down to see it or I’ll have to blow my chances fighting David Benavidez. He ain’t nothing either. I would be the biggest fight for him too.

“I’m the biggest fight for any boxer out right now. I’m one of the biggest boxers out. It would make any fight better. Why not go ahead and take the real risk and fight Canelo where I could put it all on the line rather than fighting David Benavidez, who has nothing to offer.

“I’d still fight his a**, and use him as a stepping stone to get to Canelo if that’s what they want me to do, but they’re not setting that up.

“At this point, he’s got to try to pay taxes on that money they gave him,” said Charlo when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Caleb Plant.

“I mean, s***, why not? Come on, Plant,” said Jermall. “None of these fighters pose no threat to me. As long as Jermall Charlo stays on the top of his game, there’s nobody that can stop me,” said Charlo.

Jermall: They should give me Canelo

“So, I’m not necessarily worried about what they say and what they think,” said Charlo.”They’re going to have to see me one day. So if Plant wants that, let’s get it.Like I said, now you don’t got nothing to over.

“If I go up to 168, he just going to be a stepping stone to fight Canelo or somebody. They might as well just give me Canelo.

“It’s all about the handlers now, social media. The fans don’t call the fights no more. Obviously, the fans aren’t picking the fights. The big fights are coming through rankings, belts, and all kinds of other things.

“This is the new school era. They know Jake Paul before they know Benavidez. More people know Jack Paul. They know Logan and them.

“They got a chance to fight Floyd Mayweather before someone that was supposed to fight him like. So it’s a different era of boxing now and I like it. I’m not mad at it. They got to wait they turn at this point.

“Now they want me to go to 168. Now they’re talking about me going to 175. I guess it’s part of boxing. It’s a new era right now. Weight divisions stopped mattering when Floyd Mayweather and Canelo fought at 154.

“After that, Canelo said, ‘You’re going to fight me at the weight that I want to fight at. So weights don’t really matter. You’ve got little guys fighting big guys, big guys fighting little guys.

“If I got to go up, I’m down to go up. That’s the biggest middleweight in the world. So that’s how they’re going to look at me. When my brother [Jermell] is ready to come to 160, I’m going to get out of his way.

“He’s going to get all the other belts at 160, and then we’re going to make history again, and again and again. Who else is a big fight out there?

“If I could challenge myself against somebody like Canelo, no matter what, I go down in history. He knows that’s going to be a way tougher fight than he thinks it is.

“Like I said, this is the era of boxing that we live in now. It’s not about the best fighting the best. It’s about the most popular being the most popular.