Spence vs. Crawford close to deal for October clash in Las Vegas

IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. and WBO champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford are “closing in on a deal” for an undisputed championship for Las Vegas on PBC pay-per-view in October.

Spence, 32, wants the last title at 147 to add to his collection of three belts before moving up to 154 to go after all the straps in that division.

The former Top Rank promoted Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) is finally close to getting his long-desired wish to battle the unbeaten Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), and it’s coming at an excellent time. All four titles will be on the line, so Crawford will have the opportunity to become the undisputed champion

“Spence vs. Crawford is the #1 sporting event in the world. We’ve been waiting several years now for that to happen,” said Max Kellerman on ESPN.

“Mayweather-Pacquiao kind of went past its expiration date. This isn’t past due yet, but it looks like it’s getting close. Is this fight going to happen?”

“This is one of the rare fights that we did want to see a few years ago, but I think it was actually marinated perfectly,” said Mike Coppinger about the Spence vs. Crawford blockbuster.

“This fight is bigger than ever before. There are four titles, and Crawford is now bigger than ever before. Spence is bigger than ever before.

“Both guys are peaking, and I believe this fight is going to happen in October in Las Vegas. From everything I’ve heard, there are no real stumbling blocks, so hopefully, we are going to get the super fight.”

“Two undefeated top pound-for-pound fighters, both of them with hand speed, defense, punching power, head, body, forward, backwards, movement, determination, they’ve shown guts and an ability to take a shot,” said Kellerman of Spence vs. Crawford.

“In the history of boxing, there have only been a handful of fights, certainly in the last 50 or 60 years about which you can say about Crawford and Spence. I can’t wait. Hopefully, that is going to happen this year. It’s unbelievable news.”

Hopefully, the Spence vs. Crawford undercard is a quality one, as we’ve seen in fights similar to this, the promoters scrip on the support fights, expecting fans to be willing to dump $80 or in this case, likely $100 just on the main event.

It’s predictable that the Spence-Crawford card will have a selling price of $100, which is why it’s even more important that they stack the card just in case the main even turns out to be a disappointing affair like the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao dud from 2015.

That fight had no action, and the undercard was just thrown together seemingly without care. Spence vs. Crawford is an excellent fight, but this is an opportunity for the promoters to put on a great show from top to bottom rather than just focusing only on the headliner fight.