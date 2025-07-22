Devin Haney’s “Levels Above” Claim for Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd Showdown

Devin Haney says he’s going to show he’s “levels above” WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd. He states this is Norman Jr’s first time fighting a top-level guy, and it’ll be “too much” for him.

“Brian Norman is the best guy in the 147-lb division. When I beat him, that makes me the best,” said Devin Haney to the Ring Magazine channel. “He’s put on performances against guys I’ve never heard of. I don’t know one person on his resume.”

Even if Haney were to pull off an upset of Norman Jr, that still wouldn’t make him the “best guy” at 147. He would still need to beat fighters like Ryan Garcia, Shakhram Giyasov, Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Eimantas Stanionis, Karen Chukhadzhian, and Conor Benn. He could call himself “the best,” but he wouldn’t until he beat these fighters.

Haney’s claim: “levels above” Norman

“I’m a young OG. This is another opponent, another title for me. This is the first time I’ve fought someone younger than me. With my experience, it will show how many levels I’m above him. This is his first time being here. It will be too much against a guy like me.

Is Haney truly the best?

Vasily Lomachenko: *controversial Regis Prograis George Kambosos x 2 Joseph Diaz Jr. Jorge Linares Jose Ramirez

Experience-wise, Haney doesn’t have much of an edge over Norman Jr. Most fans felt that Devin was gifted his win over Lomachenko. I agree with them. I had Lomachenko winning a much bigger and younger Haney.

The other best wins on Devin’s resume are nothing special. Ramirez, Linares, Diaz Jr, and Prograis were all old when he fought them. Kambosos Jr. was a one-hit wonder who had only his upset victory over Teofimo Lopez on an empty resume.

“I’m going to show I’m levels above him. I’ve been fighting the best fighters in the world for some time now. He hasn’t. I’m the first guy at the top that he’s fought,” said Haney.

Haney’s Riyadh fight strategy

If Devin is going to show he’s better than Norman Jr, he’s got to stand and fight. If he turns the fight into the same Tom and Jerry performance that he put on against Jose Ramirez at Times Square, it’s doubtful that the judges will give him the decision.

This fight is scheduled to take place in Riyadh. The judges will know that Turki Alalshikh wants the fighters to engage and entertain. If Haney performs like he did against Ramirez, the judges will likely score it for Norman Jr.