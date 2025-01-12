Shakur Stevenson: “I Don’t Need Tank Davis,” But Desperate to Fight Him

Shakur Stevenson says he’s not into chasing fighters, and he feels he doesn’t “need” a fight against Gervonta Davis to happen.

Undercard Fighter

The Newark, New Jersey native Stevenson is fighting on an undercard on February 22nd, so he does need Tank Davis very much because his career is failing to take off. If Shakur can’t understand why his fight on that card is buried deep under other fights, he needs someone to clue him in.

WBC lightweight champion Shakur has turned in too many dull performances in the last three years, being booed repeatedly by fans in the U.S, and now having his title defense against Floyd Schofield buried deep on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card next month. That’s a signal that Stevenson is not in demand.

In another Saturday interview, Shakur said he believes Turki Al-Shiekh will put together the fight between him and Tank Davis. He’s counting on Al-Shiekh to make the fight happen.

If not, Shakur will be left with only a few lightweight options. He has already said he doesn’t want to fight his friend, Keyshawn Davis.

The only interesting fights for Shakur are William Zepeda and Vasily Lomachenko. Zepeda is a doable fight for him, but Loma seems uninterested. Maybe Turki can lure Lomachenko into fighting Shakur if Tank chooses to ignore him.

Empty Words