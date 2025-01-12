Bill Haney Calls for Devin to Face Boots Ennis in 2025

Bill Haney says he’d like to see Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Devin Haney fight in 2025. This would be a risk-everything type of fight for Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is underpowered, even at 140, and was chopped up by Ryan Garcia last April.

An Old School Challenge

Would Haney choose to fight Boots Ennis? That would be crazy, but fans would respect him if he chose to take that path. That would be brave on Devin’s part to move up to 147 to challenge IBF welterweight champion Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs).

“Devin and Jaron Ennis,” said Bill Haney when asked what fights he’d like to see for his son, Devin, in 2025.

That’s an old-school move you’d have seen with talented, courageous fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard, but it would be alien to Haney. His career has been very, very well-managed. Haney likely would never take that kind of risk because his chances of winning would be low.

If Turki Al-Shiekh wants some good entertainment, making that match would be one way of doing it. It would be feeding a shark a small guppie.

Always huge for the 135-lb weight class, when Haney finally moved up to 140, he arguably took on the weakest link, 36-year-old WBC champion Regis Prograis. If Haney were to go up to welterweight to challenge Boots, that would be a departure from how he’s been moved.

A Dream Matchup?

Bill is likely trying to keep his son Devin’s name in the spotlight by clout-chasing Boots Ennis, the #1 fighter at 147. Haney is in a desperate situation now, needing to rebuild after being humbled by Ryan in a 12-round majority decision loss in a fight shown on DAZN PPV on April 20th.

Haney said last Saturday that he met with Turki Al-Shiekh to discuss his plans for 2025. He wants to fight a catchweight at 143 or 144 against a yet-to-be-determined opponent and then rematch Ryan Garcia to avenge his loss.