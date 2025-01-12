Curtis Harper Says he’s Signed On For Deontay Wilder Fight In April

There is still no official word on who Deontay Wilder will fight next. This is his supposed April comeback fight on BLK Prime, but according to Curtis Harper—who spoke with Ring Magazine’s new website—he has signed a contract to face the former WBC heavyweight champ. If this is indeed Wilder’s comeback fight, it’s not clear how fans or critics will react.

Harper – who once walked out of the ring a second after the bell had sounded to signal his bout with Efe Ajagba, this to “make a statement” regarding a compensation dispute – has a somewhat average-looking pro record, with him having lost each time he has stepped up in class. Harper’s best night perhaps came back in March of 2015, when he rumbled hard for all eight rounds with Chris Arreola. Some people felt “The Hurt,” as 36-year-old Harper of Florida is known, deserved the decision that night.

Currently 18-11(12), Harper has won his last four against limited opposition, it must be said. Can Harper, who has been stopped six times if we include the bizarre quit job he pulled against Ajaga, give Wilder a fight? We may soon get an answer.

“Yes,” Harper told Ring when he was asked if he had signed on the dotted line to fight Wilder. “It’s supposed to be in April.”

To repeat, Harper says he has signed, sealed, and delivered the contract and is happy to get it on with Wilder.

But will the fans be happy with this bit of match-making if the fight does indeed take place? Your guess is as good as mine.

Wilder is, as we know, currently 43-4-1(43), and the 39-year-old former WBC heavyweight champ had not won a fight since October of 2022 when he did quick work of Robert Helenius. How quickly might Wilder get rid of Harper should he fight him in April?