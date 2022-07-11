Shakur Stevenson & Devin Haney need to fight says Floyd Mayweather, “Don’t worry about Tank”

Promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. says Top Rank needs to match Shakur Stevenson and undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney against each other and “Don’t worry about” Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Floyd went into a long shpiel on Monday on why Tank Davis should be able to duck the best. To try and make it sound like a positive that Tank is going to be steered around fighting the elite guys, Mayweather said, “Tank’ Davis is getting paid like a mother f****.”

True, Tank is making a lot of money for his fights, but the fans that purchase his mismatches are getting very little value for their money because he’s facing poor opponents.

The casual fans are purchasing Tank Davis’ fights on Showtime PPV despite the fact that he’s not fighting high-caliber opposition. For example, Tank’s last three PPV fights have come against this weak group of mediocre fighters:

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero

Isaac Cruz

Leo Santa Cruz

Mayweather made it clear that he’s not interested in matching his fighter Tank Davis, who holds the WBA secondary lightweight title, against four-belt 135-lb champion Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) or WBC/WBO 130-lb champion Stevenson.

It was surprising to hear Floyd openly admitting that he’s keeping Tank Davis isolated away from the talented fighters and happy at doing so.

Having a promoter that isn’t interested in matching his fighter against the best arguably hurts the sport because it limits the type of fights that can be made at lightweight.

“Shakur Stevenson is a hell of a fighter, and Devin Haney is a hell of a fighter,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr to Fighthype. “If Top Rank has Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, then they need to fight each other. Don’t worry about Tank.”

Mayweather isn’t doing Tank Davis any favors by keeping him fighting only in-house fights against flawed guys like Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Leo Santa Cruz, Isaac Cruz, and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“Everybody is saying that Tank is ‘not this and not that,” said Mayweather. “Tank don’t have this belt, he don’t have that telt.’ If that’s true, then guess what? Don’t worry about Tank. Let Tank keep doing what he’s been doing.

“Tank don’t have to worry about nothing. As long as Tank is with Floyd and Al [Haymon], Tank is always going to live good. He’s going to be okay.

“If Tank were the undisputed, the night that he won them, I’d tell him, ‘You give three of them back.’ So why should you be paying a sanctioning fee on four belts?

“If Top Rank has the top fighters, then make the big fights. I do know one thing. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is getting paid like a mother f****. One thing about Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, he’s with Floyd Mayweather, and he’s getting paid,” said Mayweather.