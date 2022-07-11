Ryan Garcia says Fortuna trying to stop Tank Davis fight from happening

Ryan Garcia says Javier Fortuna will be trying to stop his mega-fight with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis from going down when they meet this Saturday night. July 16th on DAZN at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

Garcia, 23, says the former WBA super featherweight champion Fortuna is trying to destroy his dreams and aspirations of fighting Tank Davis, and he’s not going to allow that to happen.

Ryan says the conversations have already begun for him to fight Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) in December, but nothing is “official” until after he beats Fortuna.

If Ryan loses to Fortuna, that will derail his plans for a fight with Tank Davis until he avenges the loss.

With the way Ryan folded like a deck of cards from a left hand by the non-puncher Luke Campbell last year, it’s not out of the question that Fortuna can score a knockout against him on July 16th. Still, that’s unlikely because Ryan’s management has vetted Fortuna well and views him as a safe fight.

Like in most of his interviews over the last year, Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) mainly focused the topic on his desire to fight WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis in December.

It seems clear that Ryan is clout-chasing to build interest for another fight against a lackluster opponent in 33-year-old Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs), but he knows what he’s doing.

To get fans interested in the Fortuna fight on DAZN, Ryan needs to sprinkle Tank’s name among the interviews to dangle that for the fans.

“Yes, we’re all in conversations about my next fight with Tank Davis because obviously, that’s the main goal at the moment to defeat Fortuna,” said Ryan Garcia on social media. “We don’t want anything official until after I beat Fortuna.

“Soon after, we’ll enter negotiations, but both teams are on board; both teams want the fight. I know Tank wants the fight, and I definitely want the fight.

“That’s the fight we’re looking for in December. I don’t see why it wouldn’t happen. All the people will have an understanding of what the obstacles are in our way, so this is the thing.

“Now what this fight [Garcia vs. Fortuna] to hype it up. This guy is going to try and stop, and he’s not. Look what I do to a guy that is going to try and stop me from accomplishing my dreams. See what I do to him, and that’s Fortuna.

“That’s why you got to watch on Saturday. That’s what I mean when somebody is trying to stop your dream. This is that guy. He’s going to try and stop that fight and try and end what I’ve got going.

“My aspirations, my dreams, my will, he’s going to try and take that. In one moment, I’m going to show you guys what I do to that,” said Ryan.