Haney responds to Mayweather saying he should fight Shakur but not Tank

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney has responded to promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. saying that he and Shakur Stevenson should fight each other and NOT face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Floyd’s decision to keep Gervonta Davis away from fighting a unification match against the unbeaten Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) is going to cause him to lose out on a HUGE fight.

The money & fame that Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) can acquire by facing Haney and Shakur Stevenson is beyond words. It’s both confusing & sad that Mayweather doesn’t wish for Tank to mix it up with either of these outstanding fighters.

Earlier today, Mayweather said in an interview that Haney and Shakur should fight, but Tank Davis is not an option.

“Shakur Stevenson is a hell of a fighter, and Devin Haney is a hell of a fighter,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr to Fighthype. “If Top Rank has Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson, then they need to fight each other. Don’t worry about Tank.”

Mayweather appears to be lacking confidence in his fighter Tank to defeat Haney or Shakur. Why else would he be steering those two towards each other and away from Tank?

We didn’t see the same behavior or Floyd when it came to matching Tank Davis against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero. He was all over that mismatch, but there’s a world of difference between the talent of Shakur & Haney compared to the badly flawed Rolly or the faded Leo Santa Cruz. Those were gimmes for Tank Davis.

“Of course, that’s a huge fight to be made one day,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype in reacting to Floyd Mayweather Jr saying he should fight Shakur Stevenson, not Tank Davis.

Haney isn’t going to be led around by the nose by Mayweather and follow his instructions on who he should or shouldn’t fight.

“We all know this is a business. We’re real good friends [Shakur], and we talk often. But when the time comes the time comes. It’s going to make sense for me and for him, and we’re going to make a huge fight for the fans when it happens.

“I should definitely be on everyone’s pound-for-pound list. They say the lightweight division is the best division in boxing. They said it was the ‘Four Kings,’ this and that. Now it’s one king and they don’t like it but I’m going to keep beating whoever they put in front of me.

“If I’m not on the pound-for-pound list, it is what it is. That’s just an opinionated list. Everybody’s list is different. Who’s saying that ESPN’s list is better than Ring Magazine.

“Everybody’s list is different, and it’s different for a reason because it’s all based on opinion. But one thing that they can’t say is anything has a belt in the lightweight division, and that’s all that matters, and that’s a fact.

“There’s nothing you can say. That’s an opinion. That’s a fact. That’s all that matters. The proof is in the pudding whether I’m on the pound-for-pound list or not,” said Haney.