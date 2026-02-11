Shakur Stevenson Calls Out Ilia Topuria For Boxing Fight

Shakur Stevenson called out UFC champion Ilia Topuria for a boxing fight during a live stream with Adin Ross. The challenge matches one of boxing’s sharpest defensive fighters with an MMA star who has long discussed stepping into the ring.
Stevenson’s recent victories pushed him into pound-for-pound discussion through range control, and solid straight counters. He keeps his punches tight and direct. The subject of cross-sport competition surfaced during the stream and Stevenson answered without hesitation.
“You have got to take that back – you said that the UFC is better than boxing,” Stevenson told streamer Adin Ross. “Not at all – it ain’t even close. The skill level is different. Hell no.”
He followed with a direct invitation. “Tell Ilia Topuria to come and fight me. I don’t care if he’s a crazy boxer. Tell him to come and fight me.”
Ilia Topuria prioritizes MMA as Stevenson pushes for boxing fight
Topuria currently holds two UFC titles and has outlined a structured approach to any code switch, tying the move to full preparation rather than divided training camps.
“It’s no secret that I’ve always wanted to try my hand at boxing, but I think something I’ve always applied to my life is that if you try to catch two rabbits, you end up catching neither,” Topuria told Marca.
He added, “So, I want to finish my story in mixed martial arts, in MMA, first, and once I’m done, then make my complete transition to boxing.”
The adjustment would begin with stance discipline and punch economy. Twelve three-minute rounds reward fighters who control range behind the jab and keep their shoulders aligned when the right hand somes flying in. Stevenson already fights that way, stepping outside the lead foot and scoring before opponents set their stance.
If this advances beyond talk, Topuria needs a full boxing camp built on balance and shot selection. Without those rounds in the gym, Stevenson keeps the fight at long range and accumulates points before fatigue reshapes the pace.
Last Updated on 02/11/2026