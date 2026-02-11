Tyson Fury Lands Tottenham Stadium Fight With Makhmudov

Anthony Joshua met Usyk there in 2021, and Chris Eubank Jr traded bad blood with Conor Benn across two heated fights last year. Fury walks into a venue familiar with heavyweight fight nights.

The event signals confidence that Fury can still draw at stadium level despite back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury stepped away after those defeats and called it the end, his sixth retirement announcement after reversing course five times. Fifteen months later, the gloves are laced again. Thailand hosted early camp, though the answers arrive once the bell sounds again.

Fury’s handlers explored a Manchester return at Old Trafford, chasing the pull of a homecoming. Scheduling blocked the attempt. The Sun reported the move to North London once Tottenham’s trip to Sunderland cleared the date, opening the 64,000-seat ground for Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. Further details are expected at a London press conference on Monday.

Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) arrives with a puncher’s chance. Tall, feet set, jab driven forward before the right hand follows. Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel both found space once they pushed him into longer exchanges, drawing openings when the guard widened. Dave Allen lasted the distance in October.

This fight leans on Fury’s ability to use his jab to setup a KO. Usyk dragged him into exchanges at a pace Fury could not dictate, tagging him repeatedly and disrupting his distance control. Reactions decide everything at heavyweight once the rounds accumulate.

Explaining the return, Fury wrote on Instagram: “I have won literally everything from regional belts in England to world titles.

“From fighter of the year twice, Ring Magazine twice, every world title belt.

“But for me, there is nothing else other than the fight game. I love the fight game.

“It’s not for financial gain. I could have retired 10 years ago. I have made an absolute fortune; it’s not about the money.

“But I love to fight. I have zero other interests, only fighting.”

The broadcast lands on Netflix. The platform expands, yet the ring asks the same questions