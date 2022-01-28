Sergio Martinez Wins Again – How Far Can His Comeback Go?

Former light-middleweight and middleweight champ Sergio Martinez won again last night in Madrid, Spain; in so doing making it to 4-0(2) in his comeback. Facing British warrior Macaulay McGowan, the 46 year old southpaw scored two knockdowns on the way to a clear and wide decision win. Martinez dropped McGowan in rounds seven and tenth rounds but “Maravilla” had to settle with a points win. Scores were a commanding 99-89, 99-89 and 98-90, all for Martinez.

Martinez is now 55-3-2(30). McGowan, who was having his first pro fight outside of the UK, falls to 14-2-1(3).

Martinez, looking to be in great physical condition – indeed, if you never knew his age you would perhaps be forgiven for thinking Martinez was in his late 30s – nevertheless had a bad start of things. Loading up on a shot in the opening seconds of the opening round, Martinez lost his balance and tumbled to the canvas. This slightly embarrassing event aside, Martinez had things his own way. Martinez is still fast and he still carries some power.

In round seven, Martinez dropped his foe with a straight left hand to the body. McGowan went down in a slightly delayed fashion, clearly hurt. Martinez nearly finished the fight inside the distance when he scored a second knockdown in the tenth and final round, this time with a big left hand to the head. There were just under 30-seconds left in the session and McGowan managed to make it to the final bell.

After picking up his latest victory – this in a comeback that was begun in the summer of 2020, after a six-year layoff – Martinez bellowed into the ring announcer’s microphone: “I won’t stop until I get that world title!”

Martinez’ fans cheered their approval. It would indeed be some story if Martinez managed to win a major title as is his goal. Martinez has spoken of challenging Ryoto Murata and even Gennady Golovkin (with Martinez adding the chilling statement that he is willing to put his life at risk in a fight with GGG). When Martinez first came back, plenty of people did not think he would get this far.

How many more wins can Martinez go on to get? The former champ certainly doesn’t look like a shot fighter, that’s one thing we can say.