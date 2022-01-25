Sergio Martinez Comeback Continues: “I Could Face Eubank Jr, Or Maybe Even Golovkin”

At age 46, former light-middleweight and middleweight champ Sergio Martinez still believes he can rule the world all over again. Currently 54-3-2(30) overall and 3-0(2) in the comeback he launched, unexpectedly, in August of 2020, “Maravilla” will face British warrior Macaulay McGowan, 14-2-1(3) this Thursday in Spain. But Martinez – who looked all done when being stopped by Miguel Cotto in 2014 – is aiming for a champion.

Speaking with RingTV.com, the southpaw from Argentina said his goal when coming back was to land a fight with Ryota Murata, who holds the WBA middleweight belt, but he says he is also open to the idea of a fight with Chris Eubank Jr, or even Gennady Golovkin.

“Since I embarked in my comeback, my goal has been to face Murata. But the truth is that I know it can be someone else,” Martinez said. “It could be Chris Eubank Jr, or maybe even Gennady Golovkin. Honestly, it motivates me a lot to know that I can face someone like Golovkin and take such a high risk. The fact that I could earn that chance at my age motivates more. I know my life would be in danger in a fight like that, but it motivates me to train even harder.”

These are quite chilling words from Martinez. The former champ is actually saying he would be willing to risk his life in order to make good on his goal of becoming champion again. But is it ever worth such a risk? Do we want to see Martinez get in there with even a 40 year old GGG (Golovkin hits 40 in April)? Martinez has looked decent in his three comeback fights and he does look to be in good physical shape. But good enough to beat a Golovkin, a Murata or a Eubank Jr?

Again, is it worth the risk in finding out? But Martinez does not want to hear any negative talk; he is as he says as motivated as can be and until he loses the comeback will continue. Let’s see how Martinez looks against 27 year old McGowan, a fighter Martinez says he has plenty of respect and from whom he expects a stern test. Will Martinez get to 4-0 in the comeback or will the man almost 20 years his junior derail the former champ’s plans?