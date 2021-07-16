Sergio Martinez vs Brian Rose, September 18 In Spain

Former middleweight champion Sergio Martinez will have the third fight in his comeback on September 18 when he will face Britain’s Brian Rose in a ten-rounder in Barcelona, Spain. Rose, aged 36, is now pretty much living in Spain and he told The Blackpool Gazette be is super motivated to be going in with such a great fighter/former pound-for-pound best.

Rose says he is looking to dedicate the fight to the late Brian London, the heavyweight contender from Blackpool who passed away recently. Martinez has looked pretty good on his two comeback fights, with “Maravilla” stopping two decent fighters, both in 2020, this after a six-year layoff that seemed at the time to be a permanent retirement from the sport.

At age 46, Martinez seems unlikely to be able to win a world title all over again, but this is his goal nonetheless. Rose, 32-6-1(8) has shared the ring with some good names during his at times exciting career, such as Mathew Macklin, Carson Jones (twice) and Demetrius Andrade.

How much has Rose got left at age 36? Martinez will be expected to win this one, in so doing improving to 3-0 in his unlikely ring return, but can Martinez get the stoppage win this time?

Rose is really pumped up for this opportunity and he says he is prepared to drive to Barcelona for the fight if he is unable to fly there. Is Martinez, 53-3-2 with 30 KOs, as pumped up for this fight as his opponent clearly is? If not, who knows, we could see an upset. Martinez was once a superb fighter but at this stage and age, pretty much anything could happen when he enters the ring.