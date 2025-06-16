Donaire Defies Time at 42—“I Don’t Believe in Age,” He Declares

Nonito Donaire Says He “Doesn’t Believe In Age,” Declares He Will “Stay Here For A Very Long Time”

The age of 42 is more than a little advanced for a boxer, a lower-weight boxer in particular. And that’s an understatement. But don’t tell Nonito Donaire that. The amazing Filipino returned to the ring on Saturday night in Argentina, and the former multi-weight world champion managed to roll back the years in handing the much younger Andres Campos a defeat to pick up the WBA interim title at bantamweight.

Donaire, who won for the first time since December of 2021, in so doing improving his record to 43-8(28), won via 9th round technical decision, this after the fight was stopped due to him picking up a nasty cut that was the result of an accidental head clash. The fight went to the cards, and Donaire, who had boxed quite beautifully despite Campos’s sometimes rough tactics, won by commanding scores of 88-83, 87-84, 87-84.

“I don’t believe in age”—Donaire’s long career ahead

Now, having beaten a man 14 years his junior, “The Filipino Flash” aims to carry on fighting. And Donaire, who spoke with The Ring, said he plans on sticking around “for a very long time.” Nonito said he “doesn’t believe in age.”

“I don’t believe in age,” he said. “I feel great, strong. I am very, very excited. I felt good. My speed is there, my power is there. There’s a little bit of rust, but aside from that I did the job. This is going to be a very long chapter of my career. I am looking forward to stay here for a very long time. It’s refreshing to have a clear mind and a desire to fight again. I am here for that. I just need to keep working, stay busy in that ring and keep getting comfortable in there. I love what I do. I love boxing.”

Father Time vs. The Filipino Flash

So many great fighters are like Donaire, as in they love the sport so much they simply cannot quit and walk away. And as long as Donaire can continue to stick it to Father Time, well, what a great thing. But one would think that eventually, inevitably, age WILL catch up with Donaire. We thought it had when Nonito was stopped inside two violent rounds by Naoya Inoue, this in their June, 2022 return fight, Donaire having taken “The Monster” all 12 rounds in an earlier, great fight back in November of 2019. But Donaire has now bounced back from that loss, just the second KO defeat of his long career, to defeat 28 year old Campos and win an interim world title.

What’s next for Donaire will prove interesting, although Nonito himself said to The Ring that he has no next opponent in mind. But Donaire will almost certainly go for another world title when he does fight again, and what a great story it would be if he could win it.

Quite incredibly, Donaire has been a pro boxer since way back in February of 2001.