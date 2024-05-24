Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall Official Official Weigh-In Results

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall II will stream LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S. and live on DAZN outside of the US – The event will begin at 3 p.m. UK / 12 p.m. ET with the ringwalks scheduled for 10:30 p.m. UK / 5:30 p.m. ET.

Bitter 140 pound rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have official weighed-in ahead of tomorrow night’s long-awaited rematch, and both southpaws came in under the 140 pound limit. Former unified world champ Taylor came in at 139.6 pounds, while Catterall came in at almost the same weight at 139.8 pounds.

Both fighters looked absolutely magnificent on the scale, ripped, ready and seemingly having cut zero corners in training camp.

In general, today’s weigh-in in Leeds was a most civilised affair, with no pushing and shoving, with neither man swearing or throwing things about. The face-to-face was tense, as was to be expected, but neither guy lost his cool. The two exchanged a few words, but other than that there was nothing to really say about the weigh-in. In fact, as both men said after stepping off the scale, it has all been said, and it’s time to fight now.

Catterall, 28-1(13) had made a KO prediction before today, yet at the weigh-in, he merely stated that it would be a Catterall win tomorrow. Taylor, 19-1(13) and the older man by three years at age 33, said pretty much the same thing, that he would win in comprehensive fashion. Still, another hard and close fight is entirely possible, if not expected.

The first fight from February of 2022 was of course very close, but with plenty of people saying they felt Catterall deserved the decision. Now, finally, as Taylor said again today, it’s time to put the rivalry to bed. But promoter Eddie Hearn said that if the rematch goes to the cards, it will likely be another very close decision, so evenly matched these two fighters are.

That said, Hearn said he sees a the fight ending by stoppage in the later rounds, the promoter neglecting to say in whose favour. It could prove to be a great fight tomorrow night, maybe a modern day British classic.

Pick: another close fight, this one really catching fire in the later rounds, with Catterall just doing enough to get the decision win, with the judges giving him a deserved victory this time around.