David Benavidez Heads to Riyadh for Beterbiev vs. Bivol

David Benavidez sent a message to fans today, letting them know he’ll be ringside on Saturday, “scoping out” the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 rematch in Riyadh, hoping to fight whoever emerges as the victor in that fight.

‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez will likely be rooting for undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) to win because Turki Alalshikh wants a trilogy match if Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) wins.

Before Turki said that, Benavidez had hoped to fight Bivol because he’d sparred with him and had success. Going up againt Beterbiev would be a tough fight for Benavidez because he would be trying to beat a guy who thrives on fighters who brawl.

Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) just went through a grueling fight against David Morrell on February 1st, and his face is still swollen from the hard punches the Cuban hit him with in that fight.

The Mexican Monster’s Plan

“I’ll be there in Riyadh scoping out the competition, and hopefully, I can bring this to you later this year,” said David Benavidez to The Ring about him flying out to Riyadh to be ringside for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 rematch, hoping to fight the winner of the contest later this year. “We want to bring the biggest and best fights, and hopefully, we can get this fight to happen,” said Benavidez.

David Benavidez checks-in as he makes his way to Riyadh for The Last Crescendo to be ringside for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol. pic.twitter.com/RyTbG8Lcof — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 21, 2025

Benavidez should start thinking about other options because Bivol could win this fight, and that’s going to leave him with a lot of time to sit and wait. There are not a lot of options for well-paying fights at 175. Canelo Alvarez isn’t going to move up to light heavyweight to fight Benavidez, so hopefully, he doesn’t continue to beg him for a fight.