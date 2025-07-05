Is Dmitry Bivol “Aging Out” Artur Beterbiev?

Artur Beterbiev is 40 years of age; this is a somewhat advanced age for any fighter, even these days when fighters are sticking around at the top level for longer and longer. And the former light heavyweight champ is annoyed at the way his third fight with Dmitry Bivol has, at this time, no finalized date. Just this very day, news broke of how the trilogy fight is likely to now take place in Russia, not in Saudi Arabia, the scene of the first two fights.

Bivol’s Delay: Aging Out Beterbiev?

It was thought both warriors were okay with this, but what about the date? Now, Beterbiev has taken to social media to ask publicly if Bivol is basically “aging him out” by making him wait as long as he can until the rubber match goes down.

Here’s what “King” Artur wrote:

“I received hundreds of questions about the third fight, that’s why I decided to answer here,” Beterbiev began. “As you know, the first fight for the undisputed title took place in October last year. After five years of attempts to unify the belts, it was still successful. The day after the first fight, we agreed on a rematch, which was to take place within four months, despite the fact that I was after the operation, and my coach and doctor were categorically against such an early rematch.

“After the second fight, I immediately showed interest in an early third fight, and at first, there were rumors about the fight in August, but my opponent said in an interview that he wanted to hold it in late autumn, then – at the end of the year, and now – it is completely unknown when.

“Dima, how old do I have to be so that we can fight for the third time?”

Fighter Tactics: Bivol’s Intentions

So, again, is Bivol hoping his rival, the man who will likely go down as having given him his career-defining fights, will grow old if he can ensure that their third fight takes place at as late a date as possible? We have, of course, seen such tactics employed by fighters before now, with some people laying this criticism at Floyd Mayweather’s feet. But what we fans want is to see a third, great installment in the Bivol-Beterbiev rivalry, this between two fighters who are at the top of their game.

But at age 40, how much longer will Beterbiev be at the top of his game before Father Time catches up with him? Maybe Bivol is wondering the exact same thing.

Will Beterbiev-Bivol III happen this year, next year, or, perish the very thought, not at all?