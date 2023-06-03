Saudi rep says Fury will be given “take it leave it offer” for Usyk fight in December

Amer Abdullah, the director of boxing operations for Skills Challenge Promotions, Tyson Fury will be given a “take it leave it” offer for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship in December in Saudi Arabia.

If Fury fails to accept the offer, Skills Challenge will move on and find someone else to face Usyk in the massive card in December in Saudi Arabia.

Fury was given an offer last year to fight Usyk, but he didn’t take it. He’ll be given another offer, and if he refuses, he’ll be out of luck.

Where does Fury go if he chooses not to accept the “take it or leave it offer from Skills Challenge Promotions? Fury’s promoters at Top Rank and Queensberry probably won’t be eager to pay him massive amounts of money to fight journeyman, like they did last year for his fights against Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte.

With the way Skills Challenge rep Abdullah is talking, they’re not going to mess around with Fury. If he starts demanding tons of money like the $120 million that he reportedly demanded from the Saudis last year for the Usyk fight, it’ll be the end of the negotiations.

It would seem that Fury has no other choice but to accept what is offered to him if he wants the opportunity to make big money in December in Saudi Arabia. I

IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) inked a multi-fight deal with Skills Challenge today, which will see him defend against Daniel Dubois in August and then fight in December against a still-to-be-determined opponent.

If Usyk loses to Dubois, that will give Fury the chance to fight him for the undisputed, but that still doesn’t mean he’ll be part of the December card in Saudi. Fury will need to agree to what is offered, and not get any wacky ideas about his value.

“The head of that Undisputed fight keeps popping everywhere we go. There was an offer [to Tyson Fury], and it was a very good offer that was made last year to have this fight happen, and for whatever reason [it didn’t happen],” said Amer Abdullah of Skills Challenge Promotions to Fighthype about their attempt to set up the undisputed heavyweight championship between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk last year.

“I’m not going to point blame on anybody because, you know, I think there’s a lot of miscommunication, and just you know, as I was first coming into the position, things are already offered and done, but there will be another offer [to Fury] that’s made, and it’ll be a take it or leave it deal.

“I’ll be on the table. It’ll be a very good offer, and these guys got to get through what they’re going through now, so you know boxing’s a cyclical business. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen in December because Usyk has got Dubois.

“Fury might fight. AJ might fight Deontay, but I will tell you if everything is paved the right way, and it works the way that we’re hoping that it works, then we’re looking at a massive December card.

“There’s talks about him maybe going to a different weight class. There are so many options for Usyk and that’s the versatility of Oleksandr is that makes him very appealing to us. We can keep him at heavyweight, and we’ll talk with Alex [Krassyuk and Egis [Klimas].

“He can keep it at heavyweight, he can go to cruiserweight and he can do a lot of different things to maneuver, and there’s great options everywhere. We have a lot of boxing going on,” said Amer.