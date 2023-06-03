Terence Crawford not concerned about Errol Spence Jr’s size advantage

Terence Crawford says he’s not worried about Errol Spence Jr’s size advantage that he’ll have on him when the two welterweight champions step foot inside the ring on July 29th in Las Vegas.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is a natural welterweight, and some would argue that he’s a boiled-down junior middleweight, who drains to massive amounts of weight to compete at 147 because that’s where the money fights have been.

WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) and IBF, WBA & WBC champ Spence headline on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford says he expects Errol to use the rematch clause in the contract to force a second fight with him after he beats him, but we’ll see.

Spence has a lot of pride, and he probably won’t walk away from a defeat to Crawford if he loses. That applies to Crawford as well. He’s not going to want to move on if he gets beaten by Errol on July 29th, especially with the money being so good.

“One of them, yes, for sure. This is for the supremacy of the welterweight division. You got two top power fighters in their prime,” said Terence Crawford to Fighthype, talking about his fight with Errol Spence Jr on July 29th.

“This is one of those fights where it’s a pick and fight and everybody’s eyes and it’s maybe one of the biggest fights in the last few years.

“It’s been like that ever since I was a little kid, fighting in the golden gloves finals in the championship, being the only person from Omaha, always making it to the finals or making it to the Nationals, it’s something that I always put on my back and I carry with pride.

“It just took patience, you know. Everything in life happens around these terns you know and knowing his time. So I just had to be patient, just wait for my moment and just keep winning I’m here.

“It means a lot. I’m not doing this for myself. I’m doing it for everybody because if they see that I can make it from the same community that they’re from, they can do the same.

“It’s one of the biggest fights of my life if not the biggest,” Crawford said about the Spence match-up. “We’re going to carry it that way into the fight. Right now, I’m not thinking about retiring. My mind is set on July 29th.

“I’d be very comfortable [if he were to defeat Errol Spence Jr]. I’m very comfortable right now. I feel like I already accomplished a Hall of Fame career and I’m happy where I’m at, but I’ll be satisfied once this job is done.

“I would say this is the cherry on top. Yeah, being that I’m going to win the fight, yes,” said Crawford when asked if he thinks Spence will take the rematch.

“That’s something that he would like to do. In my eyes, I always prove people wrong who underestimate me. A lot of people in my recent fights question if I can do certain things, and I prove them wrong. That’s why you watch the fight, right? July 29th, buy the pay-per-view.

“It’s time. Stay focused and on July 29th, everything else will play its part. I don’t know. I’ve never been in the ring with him, but in my eyes, no,” said Crawford when asked if Spence’s size will give him problems.

“All my life, I’ve always been the smaller guy, but I’ve always been the strongest guy. So come fight night, we’ll see. In every fight, I’m looking to make a statement. In every fight.

“So, I’m not just going to say that this fight I’m trying to make a statement. Every time I step foot in the ring, I want to make a statement, and yes, on July 29th, I’ll be looking to make a statement.

“They can call me whatever they want, as long as they know I’m winning,” said Crawford.