Who Will Gervonta Davis Fight Next?

Tank Names His “Dream Fight” With A Monster

We all know where the hottest lower weight fighter in the sport is right now: in jail. Gervonta Davis will serve two months in prison, this for violating his 90-day home detention order. But assuming everything is fine, and Davis behaves accordingly, the 28 year old’s glittering career should not suffer too much, if at all. Maybe Tank will be able to access workout facilities to keep himself in shape while he sees out his two-month spell.

And when Davis does fight again, it will be a big event. Some people have already gone as far as stating how Tank is the new “face of boxing.” Not everyone agrees, but it’s a cert that Davis is on his way. If he can keep his nose clean and if he can engage all of his energies in the big fights we are all currently talking about for the not too distant future – Tank-Shakur Stevenson, Tank-Devin Haney, Tank-Regis Prograis, maybe even Tank-Vasiliy Lomachenko – Davis may well become the biggest star of the sport.

But as far as his “Dream Fight” goes, Tank threw out something of a big curveball when speaking with Fight Hub recently (before he was jailed, naturally). Tank mentioned a certain KO machine from Japan, and he said he’d love to rumble with him if at all possible.

“I like – who’s the guy from Japan? Inoue? Yeah,” Tank said. “That would be a fun fight and it would be technical. But I think I would be too big for him. But it would be like a dream fight – I like that fight.”

If only it could happen.

Inoue, who is ranked higher in the mythical (but so debated) P-4-P charts than Davis, is a ferocious talent. A huge puncher as well as a clever, gifted boxer, Inoue has also shown he can take a good shot and battle hard for all 12 rounds when things are not going all his own way. And a fight between Inoue, perfect at 24-0(21) and soon to invade the super-bantamweight division, and Tank, perfect at 29-0(27) and arguably the best lightweight in the world today, would really be a fight fan’s dream.

As unlikely as it is to happen (Inoue won his first world title down at light-flyweight, Tank won his first world title at super-featherweight), it is maybe worth noting how the two men stand the same height at 5’5” and both men have a pretty similar reach at 67.5” for Tank and 67” on the nose for Inoue.

But Tank is surely too big for Inoue, isn’t he? Hey, this is a dream fight we’re talking about, and we have seen some wholly unrealistic ones become reality over the years (Pacquiao-De La Hoya springs to mind).

More likely, we hope, are fights that see Tank and Stevenson going at it (they may need a trilogy of fights to decide once and for all who the better man is). But it is interesting that Tank brought up Inoue’s name. Could the two stars maybe, possibly, work out a catch weight poundage? Back in the old days, say the 1920s, the 1930s, the 1940s, such a match up would not have been a fantasy fight and nothing more. But that’s a different story.

Whatever happens, in the meantime Inoue must defeat defending two-belt super-bantamweight champ Stephen Fulton, this fight set for July. Is this, 122 pounds, as high as Inoue can/will ever go?