Ring Magazine Poll Of Experts Doesn’t Favor Ryan Garcia In Devin Haney Fight

There’s a big fight scheduled for the weekend and that means the folks at Ring Magazine have go busy compiling a Fight Picks article, with the usual 20 or so experts giving their take on who wins on Saturday night in New York – Devon Haney or Ryan Garcia.

This upcoming fight is a little bit different in as much as Garcia’s mental state and actual ability to fight has been in question for some time; this is due to the odd, erratic, and at times flat-out disturbing behavior of the man who will be challenging for the WBC 140 pound belt. Garcia, 24-1(20) has released some weird videos, he has said all manner of crazy stuff (a latest social media message from Garcia, assuming it was actually written by his hand, says he “identifies as a woman”), and plenty of people are worried he may suffer from some kind of meltdown during Saturday’s fight.

Some say the fight should not be happening. But it is, and most experts you speak to see a clear win for Haney. Garcia, who does look to be in great physical shape, may well prove these people wrong and take Haney’s “0” along with his belt, but going by the poll at RingTV.com, not too many experts feel this will be the case.

Of the 20 experts polled, just one is picking Garcia to get the win, while one expert is picking the draw. Of the 18 experts picking Haney, 31-0(15) to win, 15 are picking “The Dream” to get the win via decision. The one person picking “KingRy” to pull it off is Diego Morilla, who is going Garcia via 10th round TKO win. Robert Diaz is predicting the draw.

Above all, let’s hope both men come out safe, Garcia being the fighter plenty of people are concerned about. And let’s also hope it’s a good fight on Saturday.

Who are YOU picking?

Pick: Haney on points (* unless Garcia does have an episode and does something crazy that sees him either quit or get himself disqualified in there).