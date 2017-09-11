Video: Gennady Golovkin On Canelo’s Buff Physique: “Maybe He’s Heavy, Maybe Hes Slower, But I Know My Job!” In This Canelo Vs Golovkin Video, Marcos Villegas Speaks To Gennady Golovkin About His Canelo Vs Golovkin Fight

Boxing’s No. 1 superhero and undefeated WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion, GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, began the biggest Fight Week of his stellar career with a high kick and a fierce delivery.





Boxing’s pound for pound superstar took the mound at Dodger Stadium on Sunday and threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies tangled. Golovkin threw it straight down the pipe.

“I clocked the pitch at 96 miles per hour,” said Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez. “Gennady threw a fastball today but on Saturday night it will be a sinker. He’s trained hard in this camp — harder than ever. He’s ready to pitch a perfect game.”





“It will be all work this week. I am focused on winning all the belts in the ring. The only thing that matters is being champion of the world,” said Golovkin.

Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) who has been middleweight champion since 2010, is six days away from his 19th consecutive title defense – one short of the all-time record – against lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion and Mexican icon CANELO ALVAREZ (49-1-1, 34 KOs). Canelo vs. Golovkin is the long-awaited showdown to determine supremacy of the storied middleweight division and arguably the pound-for-pound rankings.

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD”; Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle; O’Reilly Auto Parts. Better Parts, Better Prices…everyday!; Fred Loya Insurance; Interjet; Thor: Ragnarok; Fathom Events; Tsesnabank; and Capital Holdings. Diaz, Jr. vs. Lara is 12-round WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Caballero vs. De La Hoya is a 10-round fight for the NABF Super Bantamweight Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Martin vs. Rojo is a 10-round lightweight fight for the WBC Continental Americas and vacant WBA Intercontinental Championships presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Remaining Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Golovkin at Bellagio Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and Circus Circus Las Vegas are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.