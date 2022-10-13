Malik Scott Says He’s “Not Interested In Wilder Fighting Andy Ruiz Or Frank Sanchez

Deontay Wilder will make his ring return on Saturday, against Robert Helenius, and the former WBC heavyweight champ has confirmed he will continue working with trainer Malik Scott. Scott came on board as Wilder made a huge effort to try and defeat nemesis Tyson Fury, and though “The Bronze Bomber” failed in his quest, the improvements Wilder had made under the tutelage of Scott were apparent.

Now, heading into what Scott says is the “second half of his career,” Wilder wants to fight nothing but big fights. Both Wilder and Scott believe a second reign is very much possible, this time as undisputed heavyweight champion. And Scott wants his fighter to go straight into the big fights after the Helenius comeback job is done. Speaking with BBC Sport, Scott said he is “not interested is seeing Deontay fighting Andy Ruiz or Frank Sanchez – none of those guys.” Scott says it will be a massive fight for Wilder after he’s fought Helenius.

“It’s the second half of his career, he’s not in this for the money, but the fight he should take (next) is a high-profile, big-time fight,” Scott said. “It’d be Oleksandr Usyk or it’d be Anthony Joshua next. I’m not interested in Deontay fighting Andy Ruiz or Frank Sanchez – none of those guys. He wants to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

A Wilder-Usyk fight is a fascinating match-up, and Wilder has said he hopes the reigning WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ will be ringside at the Helenius fight on Saturday. This seems doubtful, however, as Usyk has more important things to do back home in troubled Ukraine. As far as who Usyk fights next, it could be Fury or it could be Wilder. Joshua is no longer a world champion, yet a fight between he and Wilder is still an absolutely massive fight, and the winner would be in a great position.

But all of this goes out of the window for Wilder if he cannot beat Helenius on Saturday. There is plenty at stake in the upcoming fight. An entire career, in fact.