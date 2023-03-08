Ryan Garcia will go to 110% now for Tank Davis says trainer Joe Goosen

Ryan Garcia’s trainer Joe Goosen says Kingry is really to take his training to 110% level after today’s interaction with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at their kickoff press conference in New York City to begin promoting their April 22 fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME®)

Goosen is in awe of Ryan’s punching power, as he’s never had a fighter that has done what he’s done to his sparring partners in camp. Ryan’s power is extraordinary, and it’s going to be interesting to see what effects it has on the chin and body of Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) next month.

“He’s already at 100%, but I think he’s going to go to 110% now after this little confrontation with Tank,” said trainer Joe Goosen to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia. “Ryan is one of the most exceptional fighters I’ve ever worked with, and he’s so powerful.

“It’s almost unnatural, and he even mentioned it today. He doesn’t look like he can deliver that kind of power, but he is quite exceptional and in a league of his own.

“What he does to sparring partners, I’ve never seen done on a regular basis like Ryan does. I can’t say enough about his power, and I think that’s going to be a big plus in this fight,” said Goosen.

“We’re thrilled this fight came together, thrilled for the sport of boxing, and thrilled for these two fighters,” said Stephen Espinoza of Showtime to Fighthype.

“The work is not over. There’s a lot of work to do with this event to make it as big as it should be and to give it the shine that it deserves.

“There’s still a lot of work to do. A lot bit of oversleeping and punctuality issues with Tank, but that has nothing to do with Tank. Tickets are on sale tomorrow. These guys, as hard as they fought to make this fight, nothing is getting in their way.

“This fight is on 100%. This is the first social media promotion, not that we haven’t used social media promotion before and not that others haven’t.

“The reality is these are two guys of the social media generation and two guys with the biggest social media reach. This is more about meeting their fans where they are and where they particularly are as opposed to more traditional manners of marketing a fight.

“So I think the marketing will be tailored a little bit more to reach their fans than maybe some of the other fights that we do. We wouldn’t be in business with Jake Paul if not for social media,” said Espinoza.