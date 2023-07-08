Ryan Garcia Wants Regis Prograis – So Do Devin Haney and Jack Catterall

Regis Prograis is a wanted man. The reigning WBC 140 pound champ, who recently signed up with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, has three possible big fights in the offing, with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Jack Catterall all wanting to fight him. The warrior from New Orleans looked less than great last time out, when he scored a split decision over Danielito Zorrilla in a hometown defence last month, and Hearn said after the fight that Prograis would now be called out by plenty of fighters as a result.

But we can pretty much chalk the June fight up to a bad night for Prograis (he largely put his so-so showing down to “hometown jitters”). Against elite fighters who are coming to take what he’s got, Prograis can and does fight. Haney has asked Hearn for the fight, the unified 135 pound champ looking to move up. Catterall, along with his manager Sam Jones, is desperate for the Prograis fight. While Garcia, looking to return after his stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis, also wants the fight.

Prograis has plenty of options, from which he must pick a fight. In truth, all three options are interesting and would, in all likelihood, result in good fights. Perhaps the Haney fight is the most appealing? Haney, looking to become a two-weight champ, would maybe bring out the best in Prograis, and vice-versa. Prograis, 29-1(24) is 34 years old age and he wants the biggest, most lucrative fights from here on in.

Or maybe you prefer the Garcia fight for Prograis? Garcia, working with trainer Derrick James, says he is sure he can “do some damage at 140.” Prograis will think otherwise. As for Catterall, the British contender certainly deserves another big chance after being the victim of that so controversial decision loss to then unified 140 pound champ Josh Taylor last year. And Jones, Catterall’s manager, said after Prograis’ last fight that his guy would “stand him on his head.” Prograis will obviously disagree with this too.

Three big and interesting fights are out there for him, all Regis Prograis has to do now is take his pick. Or so it seems.