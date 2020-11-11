Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell in the works for December 19th on DAZN

Oscar De La Hoya says the Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell fight will “most likely” occur on December 19th on DAZN. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO De La Hoya told Mike Coppinger earlier on Wednesday that they’re looking at December 19th as the date to reschedule the Garcia-Campbell fight.

The two lightweights were rescheduled previously to fight on December 5th, but Campbell’s positive test for COVID 19 threw a wrench in those plans. Now that the fight is back on seemingly with just a two-week delay, it’s good news for boxing fans eager to see the contest take place.

The fight will be Ryan Garcia’s first real test of his boxing fans, and it’s going to show the fans if he’s more than just a social media personality.

Some people see Ryan as a poser, a guy that isn’t a serious fighter and is being matched weakly by his promoters to ensure he becomes popular.

The 33-year-old Campbell has already spent 10 days in isolation as part of the quarantine for the COVID 19, so he’s ready to start training for the December 19th date.

It’s believed by some that the real reason for the Garcia-Campbell fight being moved from the December 5th date was because they didn’t want to go up against the Errol Spence Jr vs. Danny Garcia fight on the same date on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

If Ryan and Campbell had stayed on December 5th, they would have had difficulty bringing in fans to watch their fight on DAZN.

So in a way, Campbell’s COVID 19 illness may have saved the ratings for his fight with King Ryan, as they no longer have to worry about going up against Spence-Garcia.

Campbell’s promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in matching the winner of his fight with the 22-year-old Ryan Garcia up against Matchroom fighter Devin Haney. Luke likely will be all for that fight, as he matches up well with Haney. It would give him a good payday, and he’d have a good chance of winning.

Ryan Garcia isn’t excited about fighting Haney, who he calls “boring.” The money that Ryan can make fighting the 21-year-old Haney would likely be dwarfed compared to the big payday he’ll receive if he takes on WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

That’s a fight that Tank, Ryan, Mayweather Promotions, and Golden Boy are all interested in. If Ryan beats Campbell on December 19th, there’s a good chance we’ll see a Tank Davis vs. Garcia fight in early next year.