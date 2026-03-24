Beltran told ESPN KnockOut that Figueroa is one of the main targets for Espinoza, confirming internal interest in matching the WBO and WBA titleholders. The update was first relayed by ESPN reporter Salvador Rodriguez, who noted that the idea is already being positioned publicly as a unification option.

Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) has held the WBO belt and continued defending it without stepping outside his lane. Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) recently added the WBA title and has shown a willingness to take difficult fights, which makes this pairing a natural fit on paper.

One issue sits right in the middle of it. Both fighters work with trainer Manny Robles. That creates an immediate complication if talks move beyond early interest, because one side would need to adjust camps or agree to a split arrangement. Those decisions usually slow things down more than the matchmaking itself.

Fan reaction has leaned toward Figueroa as the more aggressive side in terms of taking risks and chasing unification, but the fight only moves if both camps agree on terms and solve the training situation. It remains a target rather than a negotiation that has reached advanced stages, but it’s one that can potentially happen.

There is also outside pressure for fights like this to get made. Turki Alalshikh has been vocal about wanting bigger matchups, particularly involving Mexican fighters, which adds context to why this pairing is being discussed now instead of later.

Nothing has been signed, and no date or venue has been mentioned. The interest is real, though, and Espinoza-Figueroa is now on the table as a potential unification if the practical hurdles can be cleared.