Ryan Garcia vowing to come back with a vengeance

WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia says he’ll return to the ring “soon” to resume his career following his timeout from the sport due to mental health problems.

The Golden Boy promoted Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) is upset at some of the comments boxing fans and various other people have made about him recently. He wants to come back show people how wrong they are about him.

Ryan, 22, isn’t saying when and who he’ll be fighting, but suffice to say, it probably won’t be against one of the elite 135-lb fighters in the division.

Before his mental health problems emerged, Ryan had been scheduled to defend his interim WBC lightweight title against #3 WBC Javier Fortuna in an important fight that would have resulted in the winner potentially challenge WBC champion Devin Haney.

Interestingly, Ryan already earned a shot against Haney last January by beating Luke Campbell by a seventh-round knockout, but he chose not to use his mandatory status.

Ryan Garcia ready to fight soon

“I’m coming back soon. The pain made me stronger. I pray my enemies don’t go through what I’ve gone through,” said Ryan Garcia on Instagram.

“I’ve been going through a hard time lately, and I’ve seen some stuff said about me and my character,” Ryan Garcia continued. “Know that I’m coming back with a vengeance.

“I’m coming to destroy all that is being said about me and who I am as a person.

“I’m going to show you why I’m the one not to play with. Let’s go, baby,” said Ryan Garcia.

It’s excellent to hear Ryan Garcia sounding so motivated to return to the ring, but we’ll have to wait and see whether he does.

Moreover, if Ryan does come back soon, as he says he will, it’ll be interesting to see what type of opponent he chooses to fight.

Ryan hasn’t missed a lot of time, so in theory, he should be able to resume fighting world-class opposition.

Unless King Ryan Garcia’s self-confidence isn’t where it should be, he needs to be fighting top 10 caliber opposition to prepare him for guys like Haney, Jorge Linares, Teofimo Lopez, Vasily Lomachenko, and Gervonta Davis.

Many of the boxing fans that were at one time on board the Ryan Garcia ship have jumped overboard, seeing him as a guy that ducks the best and makes too many excuses.

For Ryan to get those fans back, he needs to shart showing stability with his character. In other words, if Ryan says he’s going to fight somebody, he needs to stick with it rather than bailing like we’ve seen him do with Tank Davis, Fortuna, Haney, and Pacquiao.