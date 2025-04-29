Eddie Hearn Predicts Dominant Ryan Garcia Victory Over Rolando Romero: “Too Much” Power and Speed for Former Champion in DAZN PPV Times Square Headliner

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Ryan Garcia will be “too much” for Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero this Friday in their headliner on DAZN PPV on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City. Hearn feels that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) is too physically strong and fast for the former WBA light welterweight champion Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in this fight.

(Credit: Geoffrey Knott)

Garcia is coming off a long break, and there are going to be a lot of fans that will be watching to see if he can still perform like he showed in his last fight. He had his way with former two-division world champion Devin Haney last April, beating him by a 12-round majority decision. Garcia’s performance was later tainted when he tested positive for a PED.

“Probably the best fight of the night is Teofimo against Barboza. I think that could be a banana skin,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to K.O. Artist Sports about the possibility of Teofimo Lopez losing against Arnold Barboza Jr. on Friday night on the Fatal Fury card at Times Square in New York City.

Concerns for Haney

“I’m interested in seeing Devin return because I think that night [against Ryan Garcia last year in April] took a lot out of him physically, and I think there will be a few demons for him going back into the ring. I don’t think [Jose] Ramirez at this stage is necessarily the guy to expose that,” said Hearn.

Haney’s Recovery Questions

Mental recovery Chin durability Physical condition Focus and strategy

Jose Ramirez might be the guy to expose Haney’s physical and mental deterioration on Friday. He’s got the power and the amateur Olympic pedigree to win. If Haney’s chin has been eroded from his loss, he’s not long for making it through the Ramirez fight without getting knocked out.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) was shaken up mentally from his loss to Ryan, because he would have returned to the ring if his confidence was still intact. He would never have voluntarily agreed to take a year off from his career if self-doubt hadn’t creeped in after his beatdown loss.

Hearn on Garcia vs. Romero