Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. PPV price revealed — are they serious?

Boxing fans who found themselves somewhat intrigued by the upcoming June fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Junior, and who were thinking about purchasing the pay-per-view, might have a change of heart when they see how much the fight card will cost them.

It has been revealed by multiple sources that the June 28th fight will cost a fan $59.99, along with a subscription to DAZN. This is a lot of money, especially these days when so many people are struggling financially. In addition, this is poor value for money when we consider the mega-cards Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season have been regularly putting on, the fee so much lower than that which a person is expected to fork out for Paul Vs. Chavez.

$59.99 for this?

It’s a curiosity fight and nothing much more than that, and those fans who do tune in will be watching a faded 39 year old going up against Paul on June 28. The undercard isn’t bad, with two-belt cruiserweight champ Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez to defend against Yuniel Dorticos, this the legit fight that really should be headlining at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Also, Holly Holm will make a return to the ring, while Floyd Schofield will face Tevin Farmer in what could prove to be a good lightweight bout. And Avious Griffin will fight Julian Rodriguez in a welterweight matchup, and Raul Curiel will meet Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez, also at welterweight.

But add it all up, and this card in not worth $59.99. Is it?

Will YOU be buying the Paul Vs. Chavez fight next month?

There was, as we all know, plenty of fan interest when Paul fought living legend Mike Tyson, this back in November, the fight pulling in a staggering 65 million TV viewers who watched the fight on Netflix. At almost $60, it seems there is no chance Paul-Chavez will do even a fraction as well. But who knows for sure? How many fans does Paul have at this stage, and will they all buy his next fight?