Rumour Mill: Hughie Fury To Fight Alexander Povetkin On Lomachenko-Campbell Card

As fans may have read and taken note of, heavyweight contender Hughie Fury recently singed up with Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom stable. The twice-beaten former WBO heavyweight title challenger is still only 24 years of age and Hearn feels there are some great fights out there for the cousin of lineal heavyweight champ Tyson Fury.





There is a good deal of suggestion that is going around that says Hearn has matched Fury up with Alexander Povetkin, the two to fight at The O2 in London on August 31, the headline fight being the 135 pound showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell. Nothing is official yet, but a number of web sites have ran with the story, and there is a very good chance the fight will indeed happen.

Hearn hinted a big fight was in the pipeline for Hughie when he spoke with IFL TV last Friday. Also, Peter Fury has for quite some time called for a Povetkin fight for his son. Povetkin has said he wants to fight again in the UK, last seen being valiantly stopped by Anthony Joshua in September of last year.

So who wins if Povetkin, 34-2(24) faces the 23-2(13), never stopped Fury?





Age is of course against the Russian slugger, Povetkin turning 40 on September 2nd, but the edge in experience is quite big in favour of the former WBA champ. Fury, certainly skilled, has looked less than impressive in some of his fights, where he hasn’t thrown enough punches and has appeared somewhat listless. Last time out, against the ancient Sam Peter, Fury made a meal of things and failed to shine (in what was an ugly foul-filled fight).

Yet at British level – see his destruction of Sam Sexton in May of 2018 – Fury has looked good. This fight (if it happens) may prove to be all about levels. Then again, at his advanced age, Povetkin could suddenly find he has nothing left at any time in any fight.

It’s an interesting match-up, no doubt about it. Now let’s see whether or not Hearn makes it official in the next day or so.