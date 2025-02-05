Alexander Povetkin Banned For Four Years For Taking Illegal Stimulant; Ten Years Of Fight Results To Be Wiped From His Record

Alexander Povetkin is the latest big name from the sport to have his good name tarnished due to the taking of illegal stimulants. And the Russian who once held the WBA heavyweight title has been hit with a pretty stiff penalty. According to numerous reports, Povetkin, last seen losing in a return fight with Dillian Whyte back in March of 2021, has been banned for four years, while ten years of fight results are to be wiped from his pro record.

It’s not known if the ban will have any real effect on the 45-year-old, who most likely was not going to fight again anyway, but the wiping of a decade of fights wins as well as losses will perhaps hurt Povetkin’s pride. Basically, Povetkin has been shamed, and it’s entirely possible that many fans will turn their back on him.

Povetkin tested positive for Ostarine in 2016, and he received a one-year ban. But now it has been revealed how Povetkin also tested positive for Ostarine, this time in 2014. And now, a statement from the International Testing Agency (ITA), reads as follows:

“After being notified of the case and informed of his procedural rights, the athlete decided not to challenge the anti-doping rule violation. In addition, the athlete’s results from October 25, 2014, until the start of the athlete’s provisional suspension on October 21, 2024, have been disqualified, including the results obtained during a boxing match held on the night of October 24/25, 2014.”

The fight statement is referring to Povetkin’s KO win over Carlos Takam. Other big names who will now see their defeats at the hands of Povetkin wiped out include Dillian Whyte, Mike Perez, David Price, and Hughie Fury. It’s terrible to think Povetkin may have cheated his way to victory so many times.

Povetkin, 36-3-1 before the new ruling, was beaten only by Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua, and Whyte in their rematch, while Povetkin was held to a draw by Michael Hunter.

Now, though, none of these results count, and Povetkin will always be remembered as a once noble fighter who unfortunately resorted to cheating.