Results: Ryan Rozicki Secures NABF Belt with a 10th Round Knockout

Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki, once knocking at the world title’s door, put the NABF cruiserweight crown on his head, toppling champ Alante Green. This stunner happened at Hamilton Convention Centre, Ontario. It was a rugged and tense fight until Rozicki, living up to his name, delivered a jaw-dropping left hook. Green tasted the canvas, and by the time the clock read 1:55, it was lights out!

Ranking impressively in WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO, Rozicki’s now on a hot streak, clinching six consecutive wins after his loss against Oscar Rivas.

Rozicki: “Props to Alante and his squad. I walked in with a plan, and man, did I stick with it! I’m gunning for the great guys in the division.”

Daniel Otter, the bigwig at Three Lions Promotions, chimed in, “That was an absolute war. He (Rozicki) was surely up on the scorecards but he didn’t leave it in their hands, may have been knock out of the year in my books. Rozicki will be back in the ring before the end of this year and I don’t think any of the top cruisers are ready for what he has to offer.”

Undercard action:

In a fight where neither wanted that first ‘L’, John Michael Bianco ensured Samuel Moses got it. Bianco snagged the NCC Canadian super middleweight belt, sealing the deal with a 7th round TKO.

Super welterweight Leonel Castanon, showing some respectable skills, won a unanimous nod over six rounds against Jake Daoust.

Antonio Napolitano kept his record clean, notching a 3rd round KO against Edwin Villarreal Flores in their super middleweight contest.

Stefan Dronjak emerged victorious against Fernando Martínez Bello, the judges unanimous in their praise.

The ladies weren’t left behind! Jennifer Williams pulled a surprise win against Carolyn Redmond, walking away with the unanimous decision in their super welterweight fight.