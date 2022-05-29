Rolly Romero calling for rematch with Tank Davis

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) says he wants to run it back against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after losing by a sixth-round knockout last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Tank struggled in the first five rounds, but then caught Rolly with a left hand in the sixth round that floored him. When Rolly got back to his feet, referee David Fields wisely stopped the fight. Rolly was on shaky legs, and in no condition to have continued fighting.

Rolando acknowledges that Tank probably isn’t going to give him a rematch, and he’s probably correct. Although Tank didn’t say who he plans on fighting next, it’s safe to say that it won’t be Rolly.

Perhaps after Rolly has had time to sit and rewatch the fight, he’ll change his mind about wanting a rematch with Tank because he was fighting recklessly by leaning in each time he’d throw a lot. It was only a matter of time for Tank to finally catch him.

Rolly claims he had won the first five rounds of the contest when he got caught in the sixth round and knocked out by a left hand from Tank (27-0, 25 KOs).

“I knew he was strong after the first punch that he threw,” said Tank Davis at the post-fight press conference about Rolly.

Tank says that he had a hard time getting loose during the fight, and when he did finally get warmed up in the sixth, he quickly dispatched Rolly.

“I got caught with a good shot, that’s all,” said Rolly at the post-fight press conference. “I won’t jump into a shot like that again. I had him running like a b**** the entire fight.

“Like I said, he got a nice shot in, that’s all that happened. He got caught multiple times, he ran around, and was terrified of me, and I doubt he’ll do the rematch again,” said a disappointed-looking Rolly.

“I know that Rolly can outbox pretty much 90% of the fighters in boxing,” said Rolly’s coach Bullett. “Even though everyone talks about his power, Rolly is a very talented fighter and he showed that against a three-division world champion.

“He whooped his a** round after round, and hurt him. Tank did the smart thing and held, and the referee let him get away with it. It was a great performance. I’m very proud of my fighter, and I would never turn him in for anybody else,” said Bulllet.