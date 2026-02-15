Safar had been in position to challenge unified cruiserweight champion Gilberto Ramirez earlier this year, but a hand injury forced him out of the scheduled fight. Ramirez instead moved forward with other plans, leaving Safar without the title path he had been preparing for and forcing him to identify another opponent who could keep him in contention.

Safar identifies Billam-Smith as most viable next opponent

Billam-Smith has emerged as the most realistic option. The former WBO cruiserweight titleholder remains one of the highest-ranked fighters available without a confirmed next fight, and his position near the top of the division makes him a logical target for contenders trying to secure meaningful opportunities. Safar made clear he sees Billam-Smith as a direct obstacle to his own progress.

“I want a big world title fight, too, but the titles are tied up,” Safar said, as reported by The Ring. “Why are we not fighting each other in an eliminator?”

Safar, a 33-year-old contender from Sweden, has built an unbeaten record through 19 professional fights, stopping 13 of his opponents. His most visible win came in May 2024, when he defeated longtime former champion Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision and scored a knockdown during the bout. That performance elevated his standing and led to increased promotional backing, but activity since then has been limited as he waited for a title opportunity that ultimately did not materialize.

Billam-Smith last fought in April, when he defeated Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision in his first appearance since losing the WBO cruiserweight title to Ramirez. That loss ended his championship run but left him among the division’s most established contenders, making him a relevant opponent for fighters attempting to work their way back toward a title fight.

Safar’s position has become more uncertain after losing his original opportunity, but targeting a proven contender such as Billam-Smith offers a path back into meaningful fights while the cruiserweight division continues to sort out its next round of title opportunities.