Weigh-In Results: Brant-Baysangurov, Greer-Escaner and Mayer-Larios

Rob Brant defends WBA middleweight world title versus Khasan Baysangurov TOMORROW at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes – Undercard Streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT





Rob “Bravo” Brant hails from St. Paul, Minn., but his professional boxing home is the Grand Casino Hinckley. He fought there 11 times as an up-and-coming pro, and for his world first title defense, he’ll make his triumphant return.

Brant (24-1, 16 KOs) will defend his WBA middleweight crown against the unbeaten Khasan Baysangurov (17-0, 7 KOs) on Friday as the headliner on an ESPN-televised card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). Two days before his big homecoming, Brant, along with bantamweight contender Joshua Greer Jr. and female fighting sensation Mikaela Mayer, hosted a “Clinic with the Pros” at the nearby Meshakwad Community Center.

More than 50 children from the Hinckley area were in attendance to learn fistic fundamentals from three of the world’s best.

Greer (19-1-1, 11 KOs) will look to extend his KO streak to 7 against Giovanni Escaner (19-3, 12 KOs), while Mayer (9-0, 4 KOs) will make the second defense of her NABF super featherweight belt against Yareli Larios (13-1-1, 3 KOs).

Brant manned the jump rope station, Mayer was in the ring teaching technique, and Greer gave one-on-one instruction on the heavy bag.

ESPN/ESPN Deportes, FRIDAY, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Rob Brant (champion) vs. Khasan Baysangurov (challenger), 12 rounds, WBA middleweight world title

Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Giovanni Escaner, 10 rounds, Greer’s WBC Continental Americas bantamweight title

Mikaela Mayer vs. Yareli Larios, 8 rounds, Mayer’s NABF super featherweight title

ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Tyler Howard vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, middleweight

Lennox Allen vs. Derrick Webster, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Ismail Muwendo vs. Hevinson Herrera, 8/6 rounds, lightweight

Steve Nelson vs. Felipe Romero 8/6 rounds, light heavyweight

Cem Kilic vs. Zach Kelley, 6 rounds super middleweight

Swing Bouts (will stream on ESPN+, time permitting)

Joe James vs. Demetrius Wilson, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Ramiro Hernandez vs. Gavino Guaman, 6 rounds, featherweight

Kevin Cruz vs. Rondale Hubbert, 8/6 rounds, lightweight

Albert Bell vs. Edward Kakembo, 8/6 rounds, lightweight