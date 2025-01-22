Zepeda-Farmer II Rematch Eyed for March 29th in Cancun

William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer 2 rematch is being finalized for March 29th in Cancun, Mexico. It’s a fight that will please the fans unhappy with the results of the previous Zepeda-Farmer fight, which was won by Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) by a 10-round decision lost on November 16th.

This time, it’ll be a 12-round fight on March 29th, and Zepeda will be defending his WBC interim lightweight belt against Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs).

The rematch works for Zepeda because it gives him a second fight to prepare for a fight against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. Farmer has a style that is the closest to Shakur in the lightweight division. So, it’s ideal for Zepeda to fight him again and stay sharp.

That might not be a good thing for Farmer, 34, because he looked like he had nothing left in the ninth and tenth rounds. If it had been a 12-rounder, it’s doubtful that Farmer would have made it because Zepeda increased his punch volume by unloading on him with nonstop shots.

Farmer did a lot of holding in the previous fight to slow down Zepeda’s high work rate, but he wasn’t able to neutralize enough of his offense to keep from getting worked over. With the holding and moving that Farmer did, he was able to survive to see the final bell.

It wasn’t enough to win, and he was lucky not to be penalized for his frequent clinching. It was excessive.

Farmer fought his best to go the distance and make it close. He didn’t fight the way he needed to give him a chance of winning. The reason for that is he would have had to stay in the pocket and throw. He didn’t want to do that for obvious reasons. Zepeda would have knocked him out.

The scores were 95-94, 95-94 for Zepeda, and 95-94 for Farmer.