Riddick Bowe Vs. Lamar Odom On October 2; Paulie Malignaggi-Corey B On Under-Card

Make of this fight card what you will. It’s been announced by TMZ Sports how former heavyweight champ Riddick Bowe will return to action on October 2nd when he will face former NBA All-Star Lamar Odum in an exhibition bout (yes, yet another one).

The bout will take place at the James L. Knight Arena in Miami and will go out live on Fite TV.

Bowe, now aged 53 and, the last time we saw him, much overweight, has suffered money troubles over recent years, and plenty of people were alarmed when it was first announced he would be returning to the ring here in 2021.

But it’s happening, even if the Bowe-Odum affair will be an exhibition and not a real fight (we must wait and see what the particulars are, regarding the length of the bout, length of rounds, size of gloves, head-gear or no head-gear, etc.).

41-year-old Odum has fought before (sort of), with him scoring a KO win over Aaron Carter in June of this year. Bowe has not boxed since way back in 2008, and he has not looked anything like the great fighter who twice defeated Evander Holyfield since the 1990s. Again, make of this fight what you will.

But there’s more. Paulie Malignaggi is set to face social media star Corey B. Malignaggi was angered when Corey B recently played a trick on him during commentary duties, with the former two-weight world champion chasing his tormentor, the following scuffle being broken up by security.

Malignaggi later said he would beat Corey B with one hand tied behind his back. Like the Bowe-Odum bout, we have to wait and see what the rules will be for this one.

Will this card attract a big audience? Will Bowe be in any sort of fighting shape? Will the event prove to be one big embarrassment? Will YOU be tuning in? There really does seem to be no end to the exhibition carnival that really has exploded into existence over the last year or so. Above all, let’s hope Bowe does not get hurt.