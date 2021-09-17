Jaron Ennis: ‘Whatever Crawford thinks he can do I can do better’

Welterweight contender Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis believes he’s got the talent and the youth to defeat WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter.

The 5’10” Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) certainly has the size, power, and youth to defeat Crawford and Porter if he can only get a chance to fight one or both.

Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is seen as an invincible fighter in the eyes of many boxing fans right now. If Ennis were to beat him, he would shake up a lot of the most ardent admirers of the Nebraska native.

You can’t entirely rule out a victory for Ennis over Crawford because there are many unknowns about him. Crawford is a good fighter, but he’s never fought anyone good at 147, and the best guy he fought at 140 was Viktor Postol.

Ennis is on another level to Crawford’s opposition since he turned pro in 2008. If given a chance to fight Terence, Ennis has the goods to hand him his first defeat.

Ennis describes how he’d beat Crawford

“Whatever he thinks he can do, I can do better,” said Jaron Ennis to YSM Sports Media when asked how he would fight Terence Crawford.

“Crawford was a great fighter, but it’s different over here. I’m faster, strong, younger, smarter, and defense way better.

“He’s a great fighter, but with you, you got to outthink him, out-point him and outsmart him. Walk to him a little bit. Touch him, keep touching him, touch that body, and that’s how you get him,” said Ennis.

It would be a tough fight for Crawford to deal with a young guy like Ennis right now. Crawford is about to turn 34, and he’s never been in a brutal battle where he got hit a lot.

Ennis would put his hands on Crawford, making him take the punishment he’d never felt before in a fight.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ennis can challenge Crawford for his WBO title in the future if he gets past Porter on November 20th. Crawford went this long before finally fighting Porter.

Crawford has been a pro for 13 years and only now facing his first real threat.

We may never see him fight Ennis, which would be a pity, but that’s boxing. Ultimately, it would be up to Crawford’s promoter if he wanted to let him take a risky fight against Ennis without a considerable upside.

Crawford vs. Porter = 50-50 fight

“That’s a great fight, a 50-50 fight,” said Ennis about the Crawford vs. Shawn Porter fight. “If Shawn Porter comes like he usually does with the aggression, moving forward, I feel like it’s going to be a hard four or five rounds for Crawford.

“Then after that, who knows what’s going to happen? It’s going to be a good fight, a 50-50 fight, and may the best man win,” said Ennis.

Well, if Crawford can’t keep Porter off him, he’s going to be in for a long night. Crawford is an excellent fighter, but he doesn’t possess a great inside game.

If Crawford’s legs are still there, he’ll move around and pick Porter off with shots. It might not be the most thrilling to watch fight for the boxing fans, but Crawford should get the victory.

Porter does have the potential of trapping Crawford against the ropes, smothering him, and battering the stuffing out of him.

If Porter gets rough with Crawford the way he did with Paulie Malignaggi, Andre Berto, Devon Alexander, and Danny Garcia, it will be difficult for Terence to win.

Ennis explains how he’d beat Porter

“Nah, for other guys, I’m not sure, but for me, I’d take my time and be smart with him,” said Ennis when asked if it would be difficult for him to beat Porter.

“I’d catch him in between shots while he’s running and jumping in. It could be an early night. You got to be smart when you fight guys like Shawn Porter.

“You got to be on your Ps and Qs because you can’t let him outwork you and out-hustle you.

“You got to stay behind that jab, keep popping it, and you got to keep him honest, a lot of bodywork.

“That’s how you beat someone like Shawn Porter. A lot of bodywork, and use your jab. You keep him off of you, and then you start walking him down in the later rounds.

“The best should fight the best,” said Ennis when asked if he was surprised the Crawford vs. Porter fight got made.

“I feel the champions should fight anybody in the top five, and anybody in the top 10 should fight each other.

“You know how that goes. It’s the business of boxing, and nine times out of 10, you’re not going to get the fight you want.

“It is [ruining the sport] because back in the day, everybody fought everybody. I’m always trying to fight the best fighters,” said Ennis.

Since his fight with Errol Spence Jr, Porter has lost something from his game and didn’t look like the same fighter in his last battle with Sebastian Formella.

It’s been a while since Porter looked outstanding in a fight, and maybe as far back as 2017. When Porter fought Andre Berto, Keith Thurman, and Adrien Broner, he was at his best.

Right now, Porter is fighting at roughly 60% of what he once was, and that’s not going to be enough for him to defeat Crawford.