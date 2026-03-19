Keith Thurman doesn’t expect his fight with Sebastian Fundora to go the distance, and he made that clear when discussing the matchup ahead of their March 28th title bout.
The underdog Thurman said he doesn’t see a 12-round fight playing out, pointing instead to the styles involved and what both fighters are looking to prove. He expects a finish, one way or the other.
“There’s no 12-rounder here. I promise you that much,” Thurman said to Curran Bhatia. “Somebody’s hitting the canvas. Him or me.”
The former welterweight titleholder is returning at a higher level after limited activity in recent years, and the Fundora fight puts him straight into a championship setting at 154 pounds. Thurman acknowledged the risk attached to that step but described it as part of the opportunity in front of him.
He added that both fighters are entering with the same intent to make a statement, which, in his view, increases the likelihood of a stoppage rather than a drawn-out fight.
“I don’t see this going 12 rounds,” Thurman said. “There’s too much on the line. He wants to make a big statement. I want to make a big statement.”
WBC junior middleweight champion Fundora enters as the far more active fighter, having competed multiple times recently at the weight, while Thurman’s recent schedule has been limited to just three fights in seven years. He’s chosen not to stay active, which has hurt his marketability and finances.
That could not only impact Keith’s chances of winning but also affect the PPV buys for this event on Amazon Prime Video.
Thurman said he will back himself as he has throughout his career, including placing a wager on his own outcome. He did not specify a round or method but repeated his belief that the fight ends before the final bell.
The bout is scheduled for March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/19 at 2:10 AM