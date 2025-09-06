Reynoso’s Knockout Promise: The Canelo Alvarez Trainer Foretells a Decisive End to the Clash with Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso, predicts that he’s going to knockout Terence Crawford in seven days from now on Saturday, September 13.

Reynoso’s Knockout Promise

Eddy believes that with the training camp that Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) has had for this fight, he’s going to score a stoppage over Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs).

Canelo will defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against challenger Crawford next Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will be shown live on Netflix.

“I know with the preparation we’re doing, we’re going to knock Crawford out. No problem, I promise,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso to CNN, predicting a knockout win for his fighter, Canelo Alvarez, over Terence Crawford.

It’s not going to make Crawford’s fans happy to see Reynoso predicting a knockout win for Canelo next Saturday, September 13. Many of them are convinced that Terence is going to win this fight just like he has in his 41 other fights as a professional.

The Three Key Factors

The two-division weight jump: Crawford isn’t fighting at 147, 140 or 135. Those are divisions in which he dominated his opponents with his long 74″ reach and his skills. Going from essentially 147 to 168 to challenge Canelo at super middleweight will be a whole different story from what Crawford experienced in the past in the lower weight classes. Inactivity: It’s a 13-month layoff that Bud will be returning from when he faces Canelo. He could have taken one or two tune-ups to stay sharp at 168 or 160, but he didn’t. Age: Terence is turning 38 on September 28, and he’s looked haggard in camp. His appearance is that of an older fighter who has suddenly put his body through something it’s not accustomed to.

Reynosoo could be right. He’s used Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and the high-ranking middleweight contender Yoenli Hernandez as two of Canelo’s sparring partners for this camp. The training that Alvarez has had for this fight has been top-notch. Indeed, I believe those fighters would have an excellent chance of defeating Bud Crawford.

Tim Bradley’s Body-Shot Theory

“I was looking at his stomach. Oh, he’s ready for that body attack. Look at the arms how tighten up they are and how strong. He made his body a lethal weapon for this fight,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, talking about the physical transformation Crawford has gone through, putting on muscle to prepare for Canelo.

Boxing Hall of Famer, Bradley, believes that Crawford’s bulked-up body will be ready for Canelo Alvarez’s punching power, body shots, and his habit of punching his opponents on their arms. Bradley saw the photo that the former four-division world champion Crawford posted on his Instagram last Friday of his bulked-up, heavily muscled body. He’s impressed with Crawford’s newfound muscles and thinks that it’s going to translate to a victory for him over Canelo.

The Fighter’s Wear and Tear

“He gave himself more energy. He ain’t getting tired, I’m telling you that. Fifteen four-minute rounds [of sparring by Crawford in training camp],” said Bradley. “Do you know who is going to get tired? It’s going to be Canelo Alvarez. He starts to fade in the second half. I don’t know why. He must be in there holding his breath or something. Whatever it is, he fades.”

It’s a different situation for a fighter to be fighting a true fight compared to sparring in camp against fighters like Steven Nelson. Canelo is going to be hitting harder than Nelson, and there won’t be sparring gloves or headgear worn.

“Crawford is an older fighter, but Canelo has more wear and tear on his body. Crawford doesn’t abuse his body like Canelo. Crawford mingles with celebrities, but he’s not drinking. He’s never picked up an entire drink in his entire life,” said Bradley.