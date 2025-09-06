Joseph Parker Proves Again He’s The Hardest Working Man In The Boxing Business

Just lately, it’s been lamented by more than a few fans (and the number of disappointed fans is unfortunately growing) how the majority of elite fighters are more and more choosing, or are being forced, to box just once a year.

There are exceptions, sure, such as Naoya Inoue, who is one modern great who can see action as often as four times a year. But the trend, as far as our favourites setting foot into the squared circle just once per annum, is becoming more and more the norm.

But aside from the aforementioned “Monster,” there is another quite excellent fighter who loves doing his job to the extent that he is more than willing; in fact, he is almost aching to fight three, even four times a year. And that’s heavyweight contender, current WBO interim champ Joseph Parker. Parker, who has been waiting the longest time for his long-since earned shot at unified heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, will again prove his love of fighting along with his willingness to take a risk as far as his ranking by rumbling with the unbeaten Fabio Wardley, this on October 25, at The O2 in London.

This fight has been a thing for a while now, but today it was made official. What could also be declared as official is the fact that New Zealand’s Parker, 36-3(24) is the hardest working big man in the sport today; maybe even the hardest working man in the sport, period.

Parker’s Comeback After Joyce Loss

Consider: Parker, after suffering a potential career-ending KO loss to Joe Joyce in September of 2022, hooked up with a new trainer and, at age 31, he reeled off no less than four wins in 2023. Then, his desire to remain active spoiled somewhat by enforced, no one would fight him inactivity in 2024, Parker had to make do with one fight, one win – a big win though it was, over Zhilei Zhang.

Then, in February of this year, Parker saw a big fight for the IBF heavyweight title fall apart, as Daniel Dubois went down with an illness. Parker, not wanting to sit things out, took on possible dangerman Martin Bakole, who was unfortunately but also understandably in less than ideal shape as he took the fight at just 96 hours’ notice. Parker scored a quick win, and he then felt his shot at Usyk would come. But it’s proven to be quite a frustrating seven months for the former WBO heavyweight champ, this as no fights have come his way; certainly not a shot at Usyk, who has asked for and has been granted an extension as far as his mandatory defence against WBO No. 1 Parker.

Parker Risks It All Again

But now, once again, in quite old-school fashion, Parker will risk his ranking and his shot, this time against Wardley. If this move on Parker’s behalf doesn’t prove to you that the 33-year-old is one admirable fighting man who loves the zest of combat and is willing to prove himself time and again, then nothing will.

As such, it would be a real shame if Wardley, as much as we all applaud his heart, skills, power, and his never-say-die attitude, were to defeat Parker next month. Parker, without any shred of a doubt, has earned, earned, earned his shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight champion. Now, though, he is going to have to earn his chance all over again.

Thank goodness for warriors like Parker, and Inoue, and Canelo, and the other top-level operators who are unwilling to sit on their laurels and leave us fight fans wanting, as in wanting action.