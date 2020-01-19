Boxing News 24/7


RESULTS: Eleider Alvarez Knocks Out Michael Seals

- Leave a Comment

Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Email
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share

The first man to land his Sunday punch was going to win the fight. Former world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez returned from a nearly one-year layoff to knock out Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals with a single overhand right at the end of the seventh round Saturday evening at Turning Stone Resort Casino.


Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) is back following a disappointing decision defeat to Sergey Kovalev last February, the man he knocked out to win the WBO light heavyweight world title. Seals (24-3, 18 KOs), one of boxing’s biggest punchers, saw his four-bout winning streak come to an end.

“During training camp, we practiced {the right hand} over and over. My trainer was mad at me at first because I wasn’t doing what he was asking. Finally, we got the knockout,” Alvarez said. “I was out of the ring for 11 months. I wanted to come back as the fighter that beat Kovalev, and this is what we practiced for.”

READ:
Live updates: Jeison Rosario STOPS Julian Williams in 5th


Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing

Verdejo Back in Lightweight Mix

Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo 2.0 is off to a smooth start. Verdejo (26-1, 16 KOs), in his first fight since linking up with noted trainer Ismael Salas, outboxed Manuel Rey Rojas (18-4, 5 KOs) over 10 rounds in the lightweight co-feature by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

Verdejo has now won three in a row since the lone defeat of his career and, at 26 years old, is entering what should be his physical prime.


“I give myself a ‘C.’ I want to keep working hard and keep developing because I want to look like an ‘A’ fighter,” Verdejo said. “I have the desire. I have the hunger. I’m going to keep working hard for all the Puerto Ricans and all the Boricuas.”

Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing

— Abraham “El Super” Nova (18-0, 14 KOs) had a dominant Top Rank debut, knocking out Mexican veteran Pedro Navarrete (30-25-3, 19 Kos) in round four of a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout. Nova has now won four in a row via stoppage.

READ:
Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington: Who Wins?

“I knew I had to be patient in there because he’s a tough, awkward fighter. I also wanted to be patient because I hadn’t fought in a bit and wanted to get some rounds in,” Nova said. “I could’ve taken him out a little earlier, but I needed the rounds. When my trainer told me to knock him out, I went out there and ended the fight.”

— Former junior lightweight world title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) shut out former junior featherweight world title challenger Adeilson dos Santos (19-8, 15 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout. All three judges scored it 80-72.

“I am very happy to have returned to the winning route,” Diaz said. “I showed that I don’t only know how to brawl. I also know how to box very well. Before, what I wanted was to give fans wars to entertain them, but I learned that I can also give good, entertaining fights by boxing well.”

READ:
Danny "Swift" Garcia preparing for Ivan Redkach fight

— In a heavyweight fight featuring a pair of 2004 Olympians, Devin Vargas defeated Victor Bisbal by disqualification in the eighth and final round. Referee Mike Ortega, who had taken a pair of points from Bisbal earlier in the fight, ended the proceedings after Bisbal landed a low blow. Vargas led on all three scorecards at the time the fight was stopped: 67-63 2x and 66-64.

—In a back-and-forth super bantamweight battle, former world champion Jonathan Guzman (24-1, 23 KOs) survived a hellacious second-round knockdown to KO Rodolfo Hernandez (30-10-1, 28 KOs) with a left hook to the body in the third.

— Heavyweight phenom Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (3-0, 3 KOs) scored the third straight first-round stoppage to begin his career, knocking down Andrew Satterfield (5-4, 3 KOs) twice en route to the TKO victory.

Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Eleider Alvarez Felix Verdejo Manuel Rey Rojas Michael Seals Boxing News Boxing Results Top Stories Boxing
Email
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share

You are here: Home / Boxing News / RESULTS: Eleider Alvarez Knocks Out Michael Seals

Press News

Recent Posts

Latest Boxing Results