Red-Hot 154 Pounder Callum Walsh Scores Brutal First-Round KO Win Over Dean Sutherland

Red-Hot 154 Pounder Callum Walsh Scores Brutal First-Round KO Win Over Dean Sutherland
By James Slater - 03/17/2025 - Comments

Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter

Related News:

Last Updated on 03/17/2025