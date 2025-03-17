Red-Hot 154 Pounder Callum Walsh Scores Brutal First-Round KO Win Over Dean Sutherland

Today is of course Saint Patrick’s Day, this a huge event in Ireland. And last night in New York, Irish super-welterweight Callum Smith gave his countrymen and women something to cheer about, this as he iced Dean Sutherland of Scotland in a round. Cork Southpaw Walsh, fighting at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, blasted Sutherland with a brutal right hook to the head and the stricken fighter’s body folded as he crashed down and out.

The end came at 2:45 of round one.

Walsh, a genuine puncher, at least so far in his pro career, is now 13-0(11). Sutherland falls to 19-2(7).

Now, Walsh, trained by the great Freddie Roach, was fully expected to win last night’s fight, but it was the way he won that was so impressive. Walsh – who is promoted by Tom Loeffler and has Dana White looking to do big things with him (UFC giant White to get into boxing in a huge way soon, this courtesy of his new working relationship with Turki Alalshikh) – now lives in Los Angeles and he has won his last four fights by KO.

Walsh, at age 24, really is one of the hottest young fighters/punchers out there right now.

“You’re never going to beat the Irish,” a victorious Walsh said last night. “I’m feeling very good. Dean Sutherland is a very good opponent. I knew he was going to be dangerous. That was my best opponent. I’m looking forward to the future. I’m getting stronger and stronger. Anyone that comes to me I will take him out.”

It will be interesting to see who Walsh is matched up with in his next fight. The current 154 pound division has some great fighters working, such as Vergil Ortiz, Sebastian Fundora, Israil Madrimov, Serhii Bohachuk, and Tim Tszyu.

Walsh may still be some way from fighting any of these guys, but at the same time it might not be all that long before Walsh breaks into the world’s top 10. Is Walsh a world champion in the making?