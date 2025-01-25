Kambosos Jr. Returns to Sydney for 140 Debut on March 22

George Kambosos Jr. is headlining on March 22nd in his debut at 140 with his new promoters at Matchroom in Sydney, Australia. Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) plans on getting a good victory in this tune-up and then going into a “big, big fight,’ potentially for a world title.

IBF light welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins is a fighter that Kambosos mentioned wanting to fight, but we’ll see. He may get a bigger fight if things work out.

George’s opponent for his March 22nd fight still hasn’t been revealed, but it’s supposed to be respectable. He needs a win because his 1-3 record since 2022 is horrible. Promoter Eddie Hearn wanted to match Kambosos against Liam Paro, but that’s off the table for now after Paro’s loss to Hitchins.

“My mind is focused on March. March will be the most important fight of my career because I lost here in not a good performance,” said George Kambosos Jr. to The Stomping Ground talking about his March 22nd fight in Sydney, Australia. “A good win gets me back to a big, big opportunity. I just love it. That raw. If someone walks in here and wants to fight, ‘Let’s go.’ Maybe it’s where we come from. That hard road. Maybe it’s that mentality of having a chip on the shoulder. I feel so good in the gym. “I feel very strong. I don’t,” said Kambosos when told that financially, he doesn’t need to fight anymore. “I can retire right now and be very happy. Imagine if Sugar Ray Leonard, Duran, and Pacquiao retired after losing to two certain guys. Imagine if they did. They’ve never be who they are now.”

The former unified lightweight champion Kambosos Jr. wants to win another world title. If he can get a rematch with WBO 140-lb champion Teofimo Lopez, that would be the ideal path.

“I’m chasing more legacy. I’ll never die wondering. I’ll never take an easy round. I’ll never win this fight and try and suck up some easy fights. I’ll go straight into the best. I like the Hitchins fight,” said Kambosos.

After 8 years I finally get to showcase in my 140 debut in my hometown SYDNEY, huge card, March 22! Full details next week. Important fight to set more championship gold 🏆🇦🇺 https://t.co/ssYjE3vWa3 — George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr (@georgekambosos) January 24, 2025

“Let’s go George! 🔥🔥🔥,” said Devin Haney on X, giving Kambosos some support.