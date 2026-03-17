Keith Thurman Plans Early Ending for Fundora

At 35, with long intervals between fights and a new trainer in his corner, this isn’t a gradual return. It’s a jump, and he knows it. In the three fights Thurman has had since 2019, he’s not fought anyone like Fundora.

When he lost to the 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao, he was facing a faded version, yet he was still out of his class. Now, seven years later, one has to wonder how Thurman will do against the lanky 6’6″ Fundora.

“This will definitely solidify me as a Hall of Famer,” Thurman said, framing the fight as a defining moment in his career. The last time he held a world title was in 2019.

The matchup was originally scheduled for October before being delayed by a hand injury to Fundora. For Thurman, it was another interruption in a career that has struggled to stay active.

“At the time, it just felt like it was hard to catch a break,” Thurman said.

He will go into the fight working with Tony Morgan, a trainer who has known him since his amateur days. The familiarity is something Thurman values, especially heading into a fight where adjustments will matter against Fundora’s height and volume.

“It didn’t really cross my mind until he took my spot,” Thurman said, referring to the reshuffle around the Tim Tszyu fight that eventually led to Fundora holding a title.

Thurman expects an aggressive fight and says he’s aiming to end it early. “I’m gonna look to set traps, drop those heavy hammers on him, and hopefully go home early.”

The opportunity is clear, and so is the risk. Thurman is asking to be measured at the highest level again without the kind of recent work that usually leads a fighter there.