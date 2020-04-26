Dillian Whyte: ‘Fury shouldn’t have to fight Wilder again’

Dillian Whyte says Deontay Wilder shouldn’t get a third fight with Tyson Fury because he’s already lost to him twice.

Although technically, Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) has only beaten Wilder once, Whyte thinks that Tyson deserved the victory in their first fight in 2018. That contest was scored as a 12 round.

Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) wants Wilder out of the way so that he can challenge Fury for his WBC heavyweight title this year. As the WBC mandatory, Whyte stands to make a lot of money when he eventually challenges for the belt. However, with the way things are going, Whyte might not get a title shot until 2022.

With the combination of the pandemic and Fury potentially facing IBF/WBA/WBO champion Anthony Joshua twice in 2021, Whyte could be waiting a long time for his mandated title shot. He can’t count on the WBC to get in the way of Joshua and Fury fighting twice in 2021.

Wilder should grow up

“The guy just needs to go away,” said Whyte to IFL TV in reading to Wilder’s comments recently about Tyson Fury. “Be a man. All heavyweights lose, all heavyweights get knocked down, and all heavyweights get knocked out. If you fight good heavyweights, you’ll get knocked down.

“We’ve seen it before. Every single one of us has been on the floor. He [Wilder] needs to grow up and stop talking s***. He got beat up. Fury won the first fight, and they gave him a draw. Fury knocked him out the second time. What more can he say? They had two fights, and he [Wilder] lost both fights, in my opinion.

“I’m not the biggest fan of Tyson Fury. I’m just stating facts. I’m not the biggest fan of Tyson Fury. Facts are facts. Deontay Wilder got his a** handed to him twice. He said that in the first fight,” said Whyte about Wilder.

The comment from Wilder that angered boxing fans was him saying that he doesn’t view Fury as the real heavyweight champion. Wilder said he hurt his bicep during his fight with Fury, and his legs were weakened from the ring-walk outfit.

Fury shouldn’t fight Wilder again

“In the first fight, he said, ‘Oh yeah, I had something wrong in camp.’ He got bashed up. Everyone was worried about Fury’s weight, and Fury went out and did it. Wilder needs to give where credit is due. Fury went out and dominated him. Fury went out and dominated him and beat him up.

“What more can he say? Let’s see if Fury’s team and Joshua’s team can make a deal. If they’ll go 50-50 or if one will want more money than the other, so let’s see. I don’t think Fury should have to fight Wilder again. He should fight me. He shouldn’t have to fight Wilder again,” said Whyte.

Fury is under contract to fight Wilder a third time, so there’s not much he can do about it. Whyte needs to grow up and realize that sometimes fighters have to do things that they don’t want it. I’m sure Fury wishes he didn’t have to fight Wilder again, but the fact of the matter is, he does.

Whyte needs to focus on his next opponent Alexander Povetkin, and not think ahead towards a match against Fury.

Pulev needs to go away

“With the Pulev situation. Pulev needs to go away,” said Whyte. “He’s another one. How many times has he been mandatory and pulled out of the fight at the last minute? I don’t understand how these guys keep getting back to mandatory.

“Who has he fought since he pulled out of the Joshua fight? Sam Peter, Rydell Booker. Pulev hasn’t fought anybody. These guys keep fighting nobodies until they get a top ranking,” said Whyte.

Kubrat Pulev is Joshua’s IBF mandatory. He’s another one that Whyte wants out of the way. Pulev earned the mandatory position by beating Hughie Fury. If Joshua chooses not to fight Pulev, he can always vacate his IBF belt.