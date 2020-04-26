Live Boxing Goes Ahead In Nicaragua, As Fans In Attendance (Including Roman Gonzalez) Wear Face Masks

For the first time in weeks, anywhere on the planet, some live boxing took place last night in Nicaragua. Fans in attendance, the numbers kept to a minimum (approx 10-percent of the Alexis Arguello Sports Center was full) were seated apart and wore face masks throughout the card. World champ and former pound-for-pound king Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez was among those in attendance.

Upon entering the arena, everyone had their temperature taken and disinfectant was sprayed on hands and feet. Fighters too wore masks but removed them upon fighting. Ring card girls, the referee and the scoring judges kept their masks on for the duration of the event. Some members of the media were also in attendance, also wearing masks.

In the main event, two Nicaraguan 135 pounders, Robin Zamora and Ramiro Blanco boxed in a rematch, with Zamora winning via decision. In total, there were five bouts – with super-lightweight Freddy Fonseca scoring a corner retirement victory over Alain Aguilar, who failed to come out for the fifth round, minimumweight Bryon Castellon won a decision over Eliezar Gazo, welterweight Gabriel Escalante picked up a fifth round stoppage over Mario Mairena, and finally, featherweight Brian Perez stopped Lesther Lara in the second round.

Photos from the event show the partially filled arena, with the distance between ringside and the actual ring being far greater than usual. Officials said that Nicaraguan fighters simply have to fight, to be able to pay the bills and feed their families. Nicaraguan authorities have not imposed the strict social distancing measures other countries have taken due to the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen if, or when, the next boxing card takes place in Nicaragua. Let’s all hope everyone in attendance last night remains healthy and well.

In the rest of the world, there is still no word on how soon the boxing schedule will get back to normal. There is still the possibility that some fights may take place behind closed doors with no fans in attendance. Strange times indeed.